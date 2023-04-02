There’s something in the air: the essence of spring. Besides the abundance of pollen, this season offers a time to enthusiastically arise from your winter stupor and run headfirst into new endeavors. Though Aries SZN (aka the start of the spring equinox and astrological new year) is known for keeping things busy, it hasn’t allowed much time for socialization. But there is a silver lining on the horizon — the four zodiac signs most affected by the April 2023 full Pink Moon will schedule time for mingling with their besties and forming new relationships as they find ways to balance their independent activities with their desire for connection.

Taking place in the cardinal air sign of Libra at 12:35 a.m. EST on April 6, this month’s full moon will shed light on the need for balance, harmony, and interdependence in the natal charts of every zodiac sign. Ruled by Venus, this lunation marks a time to set your differences aside and come together, despite the innate urge to prioritize your solo journey. Having a firm grasp on your personal autonomy is essential, but April’s full Pink Moon aims to reveal to each sign just how important it is to know how to work well with others — cardinal signs will be noticing this influence the most.

What’s A Pink Moon?

A Pink Moon is the first full moon of spring; the fact that it takes place in Venus-ruled Libra every year is just an interesting coincidence. The nickname “Pink Moon” may sound like a nod to the planet of love — or feel like it’s because it has a pink hue — but it’s actually due to the blooming of flowers around this time every year.

Here’s how cardinal signs will be affected by April 2023’s full Pink Moon:

Aries (March 20 - April 20)

You’re taking the world by storm this season, Aries, but on April 6, you’ll be directing your focus to your relationships and partnerships. Although this may seem like a detour from your solo ambitions, it’s a moment to re-connect with the people around you. While you take pride in being incredibly self-sufficient, you can get much more done when you allow your community to uplift and support you. There’s strength in numbers, and asking for help doesn’t make you any less capable of accomplishing your goals.

Cancer (June 21 - July 20)

On April 6, you’ll be invited to intimately connect to your relatives, roommates, or domestic comforts, as the full moon highlights your fourth house. As the homebody of the zodiac, it’s important that your environment fills you with comfort and solace, and the connections you’ve established here only add to the enjoyment. Use this day as a moment to recharge behind closed doors through hosting a dinner party, redecorating, or curling up with a loved one to watch your favorite show — anything that emphasizes the peace that your private life provides.

Libra (Sept. 20 - Oct. 22)

This month’s full moon is shedding light on your desire for connection, harmony, and balance, Libra — your favorite things. Aries season has brought plenty of dynamic, new connections into your life, and this full moon is a time to shift your focus back to yourself. Make sure that you’re not overly relying on other people in order to feel fulfilled — your relationship with yourself is the most valuable bond you’ll ever have.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 21)

On April 6, the moon will light up your 10th house of career and reputation, placing your work in the spotlight. Now is the time to share any of your creative pursuits in a very public way, Capricorn, and the Venusian influence of this lunation ensures that it will be well-received by the masses. You may also find yourself joining forces with a co-worker or colleague, allowing you to plan for future collaborations or business endeavors. Today, your way of managing business in a way that’s fair and diplomatic will definitely work in your favor.