Sometimes I feel like I’m living out that meme-worthy Euphoria bathroom moment in which Cassie screams, “I have never ever been happier,” with tears in her eyes. I’m happier than ever on Euphoria Sundays, despite knowing that I’m going to be sent into an emotional spiral by night’s end after watching the latest episode. One of the people I credit for my topsy-turvy feelings is Zendaya. Due to the actor’s impassioned portrayal of Rue on the HBO series, I did a little digging into her birth chart, to figure out why the Emmy winner is so remarkably good at playing such a troubled character — and the astrological reasons go far beyond Zendaya’s zodiac sign.

For Zendaya to portray a character battling addiction issues successfully, she would have to closely study the behaviors of someone grappling with this illness — something that her detail-oriented sun sign can do with ease. Virgo is a mutable earth sign that’s easily adaptable and can pick up on things many people would overlook, making her ability to play Rue effortless. As an earth sign, she takes her work very seriously — and for a show like Euphoria, that quality can really come in handy. And that’s only the beginning of Z’s cosmic talents.

The Meaning Of Zendaya’s Birth Chart

In addition to her Virgo sun, the multihyphenate also has a Venus-Mars conjunction in the cardinal water sign of Cancer, which helps explain her ability to tap into the constant ebb and flow of emotions that her character experiences throughout the series. In astrology, a Venus-Mars conjunction can be defined by one word: passion. These two planets are incredibly different, but when they combine their significations, it can add a sense of intensity, especially for Venus, the planet that’s essentially at the mercy of Mars.

With Mars’ passionate, assertive nature linking up with Venus — the receptive planet all about love, unity, and connection — Zendaya’s ability to lean into her emotions is her biggest strength, especially since both of these planets are in Cancer, the water sign that’s all about emotional awareness. This conjunction makes her incredibly sensitive, which is something that she and Rue have in common. Since Venus and Mars are sitting in the sixth house of work in Zendaya’s natal chart, she’s easily able to draw on the energy of these planets for her work.

Since Mars is also the planet that rules Zendaya’s 10th house of career and public image, playing roles in which there’s reoccurring conflict and confrontation will be incredibly easy for her, so it’s no surprise that she took on the role of Rue. In Euphoria, Rue finds herself in multiple verbal altercations with her mom and her mentor, Ali. These scenes are a perfect example of her Mars in Cancer; these kinds of emotional performances are exactly why she won a best actress Emmy for this dramatic role — the youngest woman to ever win this award, at that — after Season 1. If you ask me, there isn’t anyone better suited to play the character. In the words of Angus Cloud (aka Fezco), “GIVE ZENDAYA HER EMMY NOW!” for Season 2.