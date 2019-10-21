Is Zendaya single? Or are the rumors she’s dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi true? For now we’ll just have to wonder, as the notoriously tight-lipped actor is keeping quiet about their reported connection. They have, however, been been spotted together twice, first on vacation in Greece back in August and then again while at the movies on October 1. Both of these moments have fueled speculation that this may be a love connection. But why the top secrecy? Well, when you consider Zendaya’s zodiac sign, it starts to make a bit more sense. Elite Daily had previously reached out to reps for both Zendaya and Jacob and did not hear back in time for publication.

Here’s what know: Zendaya was born September 1 under the sign of Virgo. This is a sign that is comfortable playing things close to the vest and who can be very image conscious. They have a tendency to worry and overanalyze everything, so it makes sense why she may opt to keep her private life as hidden as possible. That way, she avoids the outside pressures from complicating the already challenging experience of dating and falling in love. Which, if that's what she prefers, then good for her for maintaining strict boundaries. That being said, while Zendaya may choose to be very private about her love life, that doesn’t mean we can't surmise what she's like when she is in love based on her zodiac sign.

Virgos Have Very High Standards In Who They Date. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virgos have a reputation for being picky about, well, everything, but especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Frankly, it's well-earned. This is a sign that holds themselves to a very high standard and has similar expectations for the people they date. They want a partner who has the same ambitions in life and is not above giving a little constructive criticism to help them achieve it. While that can be a hard pill to swallow for folks whose feelings are easily hurt, the reality is that Virgo wouldn’t be attracted to you from the start if they weren't already totally impressed by you.

They Can Be Slow To Open Up. While some signs like Pisces and Aries have no trouble opening their hearts and jumping into a new romance, Virgos aren’t as easily cracked. This is a sign that has to open up in their own time and may take a bit of wooing. That's because this sign likes to take their time and really observe someone before they feel like they are ready to show their softer side. But here’s the thing: This sign is totally worth waiting for because they are much warmer and more loving than you might first assume.

They Will Do Anything For The People They Care About. Kimberly White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Virgos often show their affection through their actions rather than their words. They are natural caretakers that express love through thoughtful gestures and acts of service. Once they care about someone, there is practically nothing they won’t do for them. Ruled by mercury, this sign has great intuition and they take a true interest in other people. They can often anticipate others' needs and meet them before they even know they have that need. Which all means, when a Virgo loves you, you truly feel seen.