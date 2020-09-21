No one will ever forget the 2020 Emmy awards. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony took place virtually, meaning many of the nominees were at home with friends and family as they waited for the results on TV. Although it's not how the stars expected to spend the night, being able to celebrate their wins surrounded by loved ones definitely made up for it. Zendaya's reaction to her 2020 Emmy win was pure joy, and what made the moment even sweeter was her entire household cheering her on.

At 24 years old, Zendaya became the youngest Emmy winner for Best Lead Actress in a Drama for her role on Euphoria. She beat out big names like Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Sandra Oh, Laura Linney, and Jodie Comer, who won the award last year for Killing Eve and became the youngest actor to win in the category at the age of 26. To make the feat even more impressive, Zendaya became only the second Black actress in the show's history to receive the award.

Zendaya's live reaction to her win was priceless, and her whole family was just as excited by the results as her. "Woah, this is crazy. I don't really cry," Zendaya said in her speech. "Thank you to my family and team, who's all here. I'm really grateful to have all of you here."

Watch Zendaya's full speech below.

Hours after the ceremony, the star still couldn't believe what happened. She took to Instagram to express her feelings about how the night went down.

"Still on cloud nine... so grateful, still speechless," she wrote. "To all my friends and family who have texted/tweeted/called etc. I promise I will get back to you tomorrow when I've wrapped my head around this amazing night, until then... gonna go to sleep and make sure this isn't a dream."

Zendaya was so happy she even changed her Instagram profile picture to this epic moment:

Fans can catch Zendaya as Rue on Euphoria on HBO.