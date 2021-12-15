For These 3 Signs, The First Day Of Winter Will Be More Chill Than Chilly

It’s no coincidence that the winter solstice is marked by Capricorn ringing in the holidays. The cardinal signs always prompt the beginning of a season: Aries marks the start of spring; Cancer, the start of summer; Libra, the start of fall; Capricorn — the disciplined, goal-oriented sign of the zodiac — is the sign that begins winter. The reason for this is because the cardinal signs all represent initiation. While everyone will feel the sense of urgency that comes with a season change, a select few won’t feel this energy as much. So, even though the first day of winter will definitely make itself known in the birth charts of every individual, Gemini, Leo, and Scorpio will be feeling the winter solstice 2021 energy the least out of everyone.

Anytime a season affects you the least, it usually means the next season (in this case, that’s Aquarius) will be affecting you much more. Capricorn season is just preparing you for the major shifts that are to come, by directing your attention to a more private, secluded area of your birth chart. While these houses in particular may not be the most fun, there’s something here that needs your attention before you move into a busier season of life.

Here’s what Gemini, Leo, and Scorpio individuals can expect from the relaxed and chilled winter solstice on Dec. 21:

Anna Blazhuk/Moment/Getty Images

Gemini

As a mutable air sign, the cold and refined energy of the winter solstice doesn’t exactly complement your fluid nature, but it’s priming you for a very eventful start to the new year. As the sun shifts into your eighth house of shared resources and finances, this is the time for you to get serious about your boundaries with yourself and with others. You’re not typically someone who likes to limit themselves, but as the year comes to an end, it’s important to assess where you need to assert more discipline in your life. While planets moving through the eighth house can be a little uncomfortable, the winter solstice will ground and stabilize your energy just before the ball drops on New Year’s Eve.

Leo

Your warm, vibrant energy may feel a bit limited during one of the coldest months of the year, as your opposing planet, Saturn, takes over — but it doesn’t have to be a bad thing. While this season is likely a bit uncomfortable for you, your sixth house of health and responsibilities is being emphasized to help you get all of your affairs in order before the year’s end. Sixth house themes aren’t typically fun or enjoyable, but it’s important for you to have a solid foundation in place pertaining to how you care for yourself and manage your daily tasks. As a fire sign, you’re always looking for ways to assert your energy, and the winter solstice is reminding you that structure is needed in order for you to assert yourself in the best way possible.

Scorpio

As the sun moves into your third house of communication, learning, and skills, this may not be the most active time for you, but it will emphasize how you interact with the people around you, and how you absorb information. While this may not seem like a particularly significant period, it’s important for your fixed water sign nature to stay on top of the interests you’re passionate about. Now is the perfect time to do a deep dive into topics you’ve been eager to learn more about, and even share what you’ve learned with a loved one. This season is preparing you for the next big chapter of your life, and you’ll be highly equipped once it comes along.