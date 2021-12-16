There’s nothing more divine than experiencing Mother Nature’s seasonal shifts. It’s like a visual backdrop, stirring our senses while evoking a series of emotions. That’s exactly what you can expect from your winter solstice 2021 horoscope, as it will bring forth new vibrations of both transformation and spiritual renewal for every zodiac sign.

The first day of winter — happening on Dec. 21 at exactly 10:58 a.m. EST — marks the beginning of Capricorn season, which also happens to be a symbol of hard work and discipline. If you have any Capricorn placements or loved ones born under this Saturn-ruled sign, then you’re likely well aware of their pragmatism, and “no funny business” mentality. The wintertime is no exception, given that the sun’s shift into this cardinal earth sign presents us with an opportunity to hibernate and self-reflect.

Going inward is almost inevitable when considering the astrology of this year’s winter solstice. The moon will not only be transiting through its sign of rulership, Cancer — which is naturally prone to making us more sentimental, nostalgic and hypersensitive with emotions — it will also be making an opposition to Pluto and Venus retrograde in Capricorn. So if feelings run deep with the moon in Cancer, you can definitely multiply this energy times 10. Despite whether you’re single, taken, or secretly crushing, there is heavy emphasis on relationships during this time.

Put it this way, Venus is the planet of money, pleasure, romance, and values; Pluto transforms, destroys, and regenerates. This shadowy synergy can be equally as karmic as it is life-altering. Either way, remember the universe always has your best interest at heart, so be gentle with yourself during this time. And more importantly, lean on the people you hold dear to your heart.

Here’s what this year’s winter solstice has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: You’re Ready For Some Well-Deserved Time Off Work

It’s been a busy year for you, and it’s about time you kick back with your loved ones, Aries. So, if you’re contemplating whether you should take an extra day off work, this is your cosmic cue to do so. The moon’s transit through your cozy fourth house of home, family dynamics, and innermost feelings is more than enough reason to take a personal hiatus, but la luna’s opposition to Pluto and Venus retrograde could leave you feeling torn at the same time. Self-reflection is needed either way, so make yourself a priority.

Taurus: You’re Being Called To Explore The Unknown

You’re not one to be indecisive, but there’s a first time for everything, Taurus. The moon’s transit through your familiar third house of immediate surroundings has “stay where you are” written all over it, but your planetary ruler, Venus, would beg to differ. Venus will be retrograde via your adventurous ninth house, and in close proximity to Pluto, which means you’re giving your next steps a whole lot of thought. Everything from your traditional values to your current belief systems will be top of mind.

Gemini: You’re Being Frugal With Your Energy And Money

You’re taking a stand, Gemini. While the moon ignites your stability-seeking second house, it will directly oppose Venus retrograde and powerhouse Pluto via your intimate eighth house of mergers, shared resources, and soul mate connections. Single or taken, you could be in deep reflection about your financial and romantic investments during this time. Whether it be a lover or an employer, you could feel as if you’re being pulled in two different directions.

Cancer: You’re Following Your Intuition When It Comes To Your Relationships

One step at a time, Cancer. Capricorn season is typically challenging for you, as it is your polar opposite sign, but your growing pains are nearly over. The challenge? Amid the moon’s transit through your sign, it will directly oppose Venus retrograde and Pluto via your seventh house of agreements, contracts, and significant others. Is something coming to an end? Don’t hold onto people, places, and situations you’ve already outgrown.

Leo: You’re Being Conscious Of Your Health And Daily Routine

The moon’s journey through your sleepy 12th house immediately validates your feelings of uncertainty and lethargy, so try to get some rest, Leo. This is especially true when considering its opposition to Pluto and Venus retrograde via your responsible sixth house of due diligence. What needs to be restructured in this area of your life? Where are you investing your time and energy?

Virgo: You’re Seeking Balance In Both Your Personal And Social Life

Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds? Sounds like a scam during Capricorn season, but you could be emotionally invested in one thing, yet feel completely drawn to another during this time. For instance, as the moon wanders through your socially conscious 11th house of society, it will directly oppose Venus retrograde and Pluto via your romantic fifth house of affection, creativity, and fame. Your passions speak louder than words, and you know it.

Libra: You’re Reconnecting With Your Past And Doing Some Healing

You’re breaking family patterns, and it’s all for the better, Libra. Your planetary ruler, Venus, is retrograde via your domestic fourth house of home, family, and emotional foundations, and in close proximity to transformative Pluto. Have you been contemplating whether you should reconnect with an estranged relative? Your feelings run deep, but you’re also being practical.

Scorpio: You’re Coming Home, But You’re Bringing A New Perspective

Winter break with the fam, Scorpio? The moon’s journey through your ninth house of travel could suggest you flying back home to visit family and friends. However, the moon’s opposition to Venus retrograde and your modern ruler, Pluto, could be where the potential challenge stems from. For instance, you could be considering a trip back home, yet have no choice but to cancel travel plans; others may contemplate bringing a lover and/or friend along for the ride. There’s a shift in perception either way.

Sagittarius: You’re Taking A Closer Look At Your Values

It’s hard to hold space for another person’s emotions when you’re so set on your ways, Sagittarius. Perhaps this is why the cosmos are presenting you with this mini challenge. Either way, you have lots to think about with both Venus retrograde and powerhouse Pluto hovering over your stability-seeking second house of comfort, money, and value systems. This is especially true when considering its opposition to the moon via your intimate eighth house of shared resources.

Capricorn: You’re Putting Yourself In Other People’s Shoes

Happy birthday season, Capricorn. Despite this being the official kick-off for your solar return, the moon’s journey through your committed seventh house of significant others is bringing emphasis and intuitive clarity to themes surrounding your one-on-one partnerships. The moon will also make a direct opposition to Pluto and Venus retrograde in your sign, which will create friction between your personal values versus your partner’s. Something’s shifting.

Aquarius: You’re Taking A Step Back And Doing Some Introspection

Happy solstice, Aquarius. With four planets hovering over your secretive 12th house of closure, dreams, and all things behind the scenes, you’re likely feeling the need to retreat during this time. However, amid the moon’s journey through your responsible sixth house of daily due diligence, health habits, and acts of service, it will directly oppose Pluto and Venus retrograde. Something’s clicking, and you’re ready for change.

Pisces: You’re Wearing Your Heart On Your Sleeve, But Wondering If It’s Welcome

No new friends, Pisces? Despite being a mysterious water sign, you pride yourself on your fluid nature and diverse group of friends. However, while the moon ignites your heart-centered fifth house of recognition, it will form an opposition to Venus retrograde and Pluto via your 11th house of community. You’re taking a closer look at your sense of belonging in the world, and challenging yourself to be authentic in the process. It’s time for a relationship upgrade.