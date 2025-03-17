Spoiler alert: This post discusses Temptation Island Season 9.

Temptation proved to be a bit too much for some of the couples on Netflix’s first-ever iteration of Temptation Island. Of course, it’s hard to resist falling in love when you’re surrounded by good-looking people on a picturesque beach. It’s the perfect setting for romance, but where exactly was Temptation Island filmed? The location is a bucket list destination.

For Season 9 of the reality series, production traveled to Hawaii; more specifically, the Big Island. The main two filming locations for Temptation Island were the women’s and men’s villas. This is where the coupled up contestants tested their fidelity with a group of hot singles.

The Women’s Villa From Temptation Island Is Almost As Pricey As The White Lotus

Netflix chose Wander’s luxury vacation home, Puako Bay, in Waimea for the women’s villa. The two-acre rental that sleeps up to 14 people isn’t currently listed on Wander’s site, but a similar five-bedroom Hawaiian stay on Wander ranges from $3,000 to $8,000 a night for up to 12 people.

Netflix

For some comparison, the Ratliff family’s suite on Season 3 of The White Lotus is around $11,000 per night on the weekend, so at peak travel time, the Temptation Island villa is pretty close to that. That may be out of your budget for a tropical vacay, but the Wander Puako Bay home features luxury amenities like ocean views, a private pool, and both a tennis and volleyball court.

The Men’s Villa Is A Little Less Expensive

As for the men on Temptation Island, they settled into the Hokukano Bayhouse, near Keauhou Bay. The seven-bedroom home sleeps up to 14 guests, and can be booked for $4,000 a night. The luxury rental is located next to the Outrigger Kona Resort, which is where Netflix also filmed a few of the dates from the series. Production also used places on the island like Gypsea Gelato, the Kona Love Coffee Co. farm, and Aiea Bowl for a few other romantic hangout spots.

Netflix

Toward the end of the season, newly formed couple Kay and Tyler spend a romantic evening together at a villa in Kailua-Kona. This four-bedroom home with a private pool and jacuzzi was featured in Episode 9. While the price per night is not readily available online, it’s likely to be around the same as the other villas.

Other Temptation Island Locations To Visit While In Hawaii

If you don’t have around $4,000 to spend on a rental in Hawaii, you can still plan a Temptation Island set-jetting trip to all the places they visit in the show. Just rent a convertible to drive around the island, like the couples do, and stop by Kona Cliffs, Hot Glass Hawaii, and the Ali'i Gardens Marketplace, where Brion gets shave ice in Episode 8. It’s a dream itinerary for couples who aren’t testing their relationship.