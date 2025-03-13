Spoiler alert: This post discusses events from the Temptation Island Season 9 finale.

For Ashley Moore, a little temptation might have been exactly what she needed to refocus her love life. On Netflix’s first iteration of Temptation Island (technically the show’s ninth season), Ashley entered the island with her boyfriend of a year and a half, Grant Larson. Although they wanted to prove their relationship could survive lusty impulses, Grant pretty much immediately leapt into infidelity. But that didn’t bother Ashley for too long, as she was then free to explore her connection with her own island crush, Danny Spongberg.

At the final bonfire, Ashley confronted Grant over the numerous times she was shown him kissing and having sex with Natalie Cruz in his separate villa. Although Grant protested that he needed to feel more validated in their relationship, Ashley remained steadfast in her decision to leave Grant in her past, instead choosing to continue seeing Danny outside of the island.

Although it took a while for Ashley and Danny’s bond to get physical, they did start to heat up towards the end of the experience. In fact, they became so loved-up that it really did seem like they could make a real-world relationship work, if they chose to put the work in.

Netflix

While they did end up choosing each other, it’s not fully clear if Ashley and Danny are still together 10 months after filming. However, they have been getting a little flirty on Instagram recently. Ashley joked that Danny needed to “give me my hat back” under a pic of him in a bucket hat, which he liked and responded to.

Ashley also left a suggestive emoji in the comments section of Danny’s Temptation Island cast poster.

But this isn’t too much to go on, especially since it seems Ashley’s only begun interacting with Danny’s posts around the time of the show’s premiere, and hasn’t in the several months prior.

Fans will have to see if Ashley and Danny reveal more about where they currently stand now that their love story is officially out in the public.