There has never been a better time to be single. After a ~spicy~ solo summer, the cosmos are setting a cozy, yet just as unattached, tone for single girl fall. And what better way to treat yourself like the demure, independent queen that you are than with a luxe astrology-themed vacation in Hawaii to ring in the new cuffing season?

That’s exactly what the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa provides with its “Written in the Stars” package ($1,200+). The hotel has special offerings tailored to each zodiac sign, including spa treatments and cosmic cocktail menus. You can even head up to the roof of the resort to take a special tour of the stars with Hyatt’s rooftop astronomy program.

At the tail end of single girl summer and just before the beginning of single girl fall, I — a single Libra girlie who’s always looking for the next adventure — had the opportunity to travel to Maui to experience the “Written in the Stars” package, so I can give you a little taste of what to expect.

The Views Are 10/10

I was greeted with a fully decorated suite complete with fairy lights, a glamping tent, posters with information about the planets and the stars, plus beautiful ocean views (I saw five sea turtles from the balcony during my stay).

My room was even equipped with a projector, so I could pretend like I was gazing at the stars even while laying in bed. Plus, the ultimate benefit of being a solo traveler? Having a king-sized mattress all to myself.

The Cocktail Menu Is Made With *You* In Mind

One of the best features of the package, IMHO, is the customized zodiac cocktail. As a Libra, I know that I have excellent taste, but I was blown away by just how perfect the Libra cocktail was. The “Equinox Elixir” contains champagne, elderflower liqueur, and pomegranate juice, and is described as “a balanced, elegant cocktail that signifies Libra’s love for harmony and beauty.”

Hayley Schueneman/Elite Daily

This is exactly what I look for in an aperitif. It’s basically a mix of my two other fave cocktails: a French 75 and a Kir Royale (Emily Cooper’s fave).

The Nightlife Hits A Little Different

Going up on the rooftop to experience a night of stargazing was also a highlight of the trip. Since it was a particularly clear night, I could even see the Milky Way galaxy, something I have never been able to see before.

My guide pointed out specific constellations — one of them being Sagittarius, which made my Swiftie heart very happy. Then she used telescopes to show examples of planets, nebulas, and other star clusters. Not to get too deep on main, but it is really hard to stress out about dry convos on dating apps when you are literally swooning over the entire universe.

Is Hyatt Regency Maui’s “Written in the Stars” Package Worth It?

Overall, the package is a dreamy experience for anyone who wants to level up their next tropical vacation. Even though I experienced it as a singleton, this would be a dreamy getaway to take with your bestie, your SO, or even your mom. What better way to pamper yourself (and potentially the ones you love) than to get a bespoke cocktail and a private tour of the galaxy?

Hayley Schueneman/Elite Daily

As a Libra, I officially approve this balanced and luxurious package.