Calling It Now: The Kir Royale Is The Drink Of 2023

In Elite Daily’s I Tried series, we put products, recipes, and routines to the test to show you what living like your fave stars and characters is really like. In this piece, the kir royale, made famous by Emily in Paris, gets a taste test.

Of all the culinary wonders Emily has discovered in Paris (and there have been a lot), none has looked more refreshing than the kir royale. The bubbly, rose-colored cocktail was the centerpiece of Emily in Paris Season 3, and after hearing pretty much every character in the show rave about it, I knew I had to try it.

My interest in the kir royale immediately piqued when Luc insisted Emily try it as a way to relax and stop thinking about her work issues. He described it as “the perfect drink to sip and do nothing,” which could not sound more perfect, honestly. (Unlike Emily, I’m all for doing nothing.) And what better way to kick off 2023 (and the end of Dry January, if that’s your thing) than by trying out a fun new drink? I mean, TBH, the kir royale is pretty much the only part of this latest Emily in Paris season I want to bring into the new year — she can keep her messy love triangles and unhealthy work-life balance.

To make things even easier, the recipe consists of just two ingredients: Champagne and créme de cassis. The mixture makes it a distinctly French cocktail, as créme de cassis is a liqueur made from blackcurrants, which are native to central Europe. I actually had to go on a bit of a hunt to track some créme de cassis down in the United States, but once I found some (shoutout to the website Caskers for shipping me a bottle), it was well worth the search.

So, armed with a cheap bottle of bubbly and a strange new fruit booze I’d never before heard of, I prepared to live the full Emily in Paris fantasy (OK, minus the love triangle).

The Kir Royale Ingredients

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

The beauty of the kir royale is how easy it is to make — once you secure yourself a bottle of créme de cassis, that is. I decided to go with a brut Champagne, the least sweet variety, since I figured the créme de cassis would already be super sweet.

The Perfect Ratio

Before pouring, I wanted to be sure I knew the correct ratio of créme de cassis to Champagne to use. The various kir royales shown on Emily in Paris varied in color, noticeably being a bit lighter during Emily’s lunch with Luc and Julien, and then a darker variant when served at Gabriel and Camille’s wedding dinner.

I decided to go with a recommendation from The Kitchn, which suggested the perfect kir royale should be one-fifth créme de cassis and four-fifths Champagne. The blog also emphasized the importance of pouring the créme de cassis first and then topping it with the Champagne. Following these instructions, my drink wound up being a darker blush color, just barely transparent.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

The Kir Royale Taste Test

I really can’t describe the taste better than how Alfie did on the show: “It’s like a fizzy wine cooler.” It’s very similar to a sparkling wine, but with a little extra kick from the blackcurrant flavor.

Courtesy of Dylan Kickham

Final Thoughts

Emily in Paris may release in the colder months, but this is a perfect summer drink — better yet, one that should be enjoyed outside. In fact, I found I most enjoyed my kir royale on my porch, even if it is still the dead of winter.

One of the most surprising elements of this drink is the alcohol content. Since it tastes like a glass of sparkling wine, you might think you’re not downing too much alcohol, but the créme de cassis packs a hidden punch. The créme de cassis I used has a 17% ABV, compared to the much lower 12% ABV of most Champagnes and sparkling wines. This means the kir royale isn’t only a flavor boost to your usual glass of Champagne; it’s also going to help you get a bit tipsy. Maybe that’s why Emily makes so many questionable decisions on the show...