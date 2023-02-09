Feeling smitten? With the most romantic day of the year officially en route, there’s no better time than now to get into the spirit of the lovey-dovey holiday with your Valentine’s Day 2023 horoscope. Whether you’re romantically committed, or coincidentally found a special someone amid cuffing season, it’s important to remember that V-Day isn’t solely about the butterflies and romance, but also the love you already have in your life (i.e. family, friends, and, of course, chocolates). No matter what your situation, Feb. 14 will be unforgettable, thanks to the cosmos.

Though Valentine’s Day itself has nothing to do with astrology, it always happens during Aquarius season. This fixed air sign is a representation of everything from your social networks to your sense of belonging in the world. It’s your community and sense of camaraderie, so don’t let all of the touchy-feely romance get under your skin.

The astro-weather for this year’s V-Day is looking pretty ideal, given the combination of celestial energies at play. In addition to a spontaneous moon in Sagittarius — heightening your desire for experience and adventure — Venus, the planet of ~love~, will be sitting together with fantasy-loving Neptune, which is equivalent to a fairy-tale romance. To say the collective is prone to idealizing and being overly optimistic would be an understatement, so be wary of the inevitable lure. Enjoy the day without losing sight of the bigger picture.

Read your Valentine’s Day 2023 horoscope for your sun and rising sign below:

Stocksy/Elite Daily

Aries Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Today can be whatever you want it to be. Platonic or romantic, Mercury’s journey through Aquarius is bringing buzz to your social life, and so is your celestial ruler, Mars, in Gemini. The best part? Lucky Jupiter is also in your sign, making this moon in Sagittarius all the more inspiring. Be yourself, and dream a little dream.

Taurus Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Keeping things low key this year? Makes sense with the moon glimmering through Sagittarius, and your intimate eighth house. The moon’s ruler, Jupiter, will also be hiding via your secretive 12th house, suggesting the possibility of you spending some alone time with a love interest, perhaps one you met in your social networks with Venus in this area of your chart.

Gemini Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

It’s going to be fireworks, and this can go one of two ways with Mars sitting directly across from the moon in your relationship sector. This means your words and exchanges will turn up the heat, whether it be in an exciting or triggering way. Be discerning with your communication and social circles, especially if you decide to double date. Things can go from zero to 100 real quick.

Cancer Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Tropical getaway for two? You may or may not have the PTO days to take time off with your Valentine, and Jupiter in Aries is only magnifying the dynamic of your career ventures, so pick and choose wisely. A nice dinner will do, so no need to succumb to stress with the moon in your sixth house of logistics and due diligence. Take it easy.

Leo Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

You’re feeling yourself, and you’re in your power today. This is especially true with the moon glimmering through adventurous Sagittarius while its ruler, Jupiter, lights up your ninth house of self-discovery. You could have your eyes set on someone in your social network, and you may just go for it.

Virgo Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

It’s not that you’re reluctant to the idea of Valentine’s Day; you’re simply preoccupied with personal and professional matters. Although, the lure of Venus conjunct Neptune in your relationship sector isn’t helping, as you are simultaneously drawn to an ideal lover or romantic fantasy. Keep it simple... for now.

Libra Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Daydreaming about your special someone? With Venus conjunct Neptune in Pisces (your sixth house of daily routines), the butterflies in your tummy are hard to resist, but Mars in Gemini is urging you to keep your options open. Jupiter is also bringing luck and expansion to your relationship sector, so never say never. They may just be the one.

Scorpio Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

It’s no wonder so many Scorpios are conceived during Valentine’s Day, but don’t get any ideas. That is, unless you want to, of course. After all, it’s not every day Venus dances together with Neptune in your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure. And it gets better, as fiery Mars turns up the heat via your eighth house of intimacy. The passion is almost inevitable.

Sagittarius Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

There’s no denying your feelings today, and it’s all thanks to the moon’s journey through your sign. It doesn’t end there, as Mars will be sitting directly across from you in your relationship sector, triggering you in more ways than you’re comfortable admitting. Expectations can lead to disappointment, so go with the flow and have fun.

Capricorn Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Feeling creative? On top of the moon transiting through Sagittarius — via your inhibited 12th house of privacy — it’s also sitting across from Mars in your sixth house of details. In other words, you’re getting hands dirty, and perhaps even doing it in secret. Jupiter in Aries in your fourth house of home may inspire you to play host, and turn your backyard into a sanctuary for two.

Aquarius Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

You’re splurging more than usual with Venus conjunct Neptune in your money sector, so be mindful with your spending habits and try not to overindulge in escapism. With Mercury in your sign and Mars in your fifth house of romance, an unexpected text could be the highlight of your day. Cheers to that.

Pisces Valentine’s Day 2023 Horoscope

Swooning much? With the planet of love sitting alongside your fantasy-loving ruler, Neptune, in your sign, there’s no denying your irresistible charm and enchanting lure. Lucky Jupiter is also lighting up your second house of self-esteem, so you’re confident and secure. To say you’re seductive would be an understatement, but not everyone is worthy of your magic. Follow your intuition.