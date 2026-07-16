Baby, she said “yes.” Taylor Swift finally got her love story with Travis Kelce when they tied the knot at NYC’s Madison Square Garden on July 3. While full details of the intimate yet star-studded party have been kept under wraps, a few sources have been leaking what really went down inside the venue — including the alleged cocktail menu served at the reception.

According to a bartender, the couple served drinks that paid homage to their viral engagement. When Swift shared the announcement in August 2025, she captioned her Instagram post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” Well, it seems those nicknames stuck, because two of the drinks were named The English Teacher and The Gym Teacher.

To round out the options, the third cocktail on Swift and Kelce’s lineup was inspired by their first names, the T&Tequila. The couple really committed to the theme, too. The “T&T” motif was used throughout the wedding, showing up on gifts for the guests and even plastered on the “just married” announcement outside the venue.

Even though I failed to snag an invite to the biggest wedding of the year, I still wanted to celebrate my fave songwriter’s big day. Naturally, I decided to make my own versions of Swift and Kelce’s cocktails at home. Below, you’ll find my honest review of each recipe:

The English Teacher Is Feeling The Lavender Haze

The leaked menu from Swift and Kelce’s wedding only revealed the ingredients in each drink, and not the exact measurements. This made it a bit of a struggle for me to mix each one up at home, but thankfully Empress 1908 Gin had an English Teacher recipe for me to follow.

The main flavors of Swift’s sip include:

Empress’ blue Indigo Gin with butterfly pea flower

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Lavender syrup

Fresh lemon juice

Let me tell you, it's a literal science experiment in a glass. When the butterfly pea flower and lemon juice combined, it created a gorgeous lavender shade that instantly reminded me of Swift’s Midnights era.

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Overall, the drink was very Swift-coded. It was tart, floral, gorgeous, and sophisticated. It really does have the vibes of an English teacher or poet writing in The Lakes, dreaming up lyrics. You’ll love this one if you’re a fan of lavender lemonade and drinks that are just as Insta-worthy as they are delicious. It’s a visual masterpiece.

Rating: 5/5

The Gym Teacher Is Strong

Moving on to Travis' drink, The Gym Teacher is mostly made with three complex ingredients, with a hint of a sweetener:

Reposado tequila

Mezcal

Bitters

Agave

Sooo it’s seriously strong. Like, one taste and you’re definitely feeling it. It’s basically an Oaxaca Old Fashioned, a drink you’d probably sip throughout the reception rather than down before heading straight to the dance floor. Slow and steady wins the race with this one.

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The mezcal makes it smoky, but it’s also super sweet with the agave. That combo reminded me so much of Kelce, who is a tough football player but also has a playful side.

Since I know how much he loves cinnamon rolls and Pop-Tarts, it also makes perfect sense that his drink would be the sweetest one of the trio. As much as I liked the flavors, though, this one is just a little too strong for me to drink on a casual weeknight.

Rating: 4.4/5

The T&Tequila Brought The Heat

Finally, there was The T&Tequila, which was the hardest for me to make. It’s not super obvious what its cocktail equivalent is just from the ingredients:

Blanco tequila

Hibiscus-infused chili

Agave

Pineapple juice

Fresh lime

Based on that lineup, I’m assuming this is a margarita and the hibiscus-chili is meant to give it a nice kick. The only problem? Hibiscus-infused chili isn’t exactly sitting in my kitchen pantry.

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So, I put on my mixologist hat. I followed a standard pineapple margarita recipe and substituted the Triple Sec with my own DIY version of hibiscus-infused chili — 0.5 oz hibiscus syrup with four dashes of chili bitters. Improvise, adapt, overcome, right?

This isn’t a perfect match, but it was the best I could do with what was at my grocery store. The end result was a spicy and fruity margarita that was super easy to sip and enjoy after work. It honestly hits all the right notes.

Rating: 4.7/5