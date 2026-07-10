Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding festivities didn’t end when they left Madison Square Garden. After their massive New York celebration costing an estimated $30 million, the newlyweds kept the mega-luxurious vibes going with a mini honeymoon to one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. This billionaire-loved resort is so extravagant, that it may have cost the couple around the same amount as their multimillion-dollar nuptials.

Swift and Kelce reappeared for the first time since their July 3 wedding about a week later, when The Daily Mail published photos of the newlyweds disembarking from a plane in California on July 9. The report also claimed that the two were returning from Big Sky, Montana, where they had spent their first few days of marital bliss honeymooning at the Yellowstone Club.

While Swift and Kelce may still have plans for a larger honeymoon, there was nothing “mini” about this luxury mini-moon. Yellowstone Club is renowned for its ludicrously expensive memberships, which are strictly capped at 914 people to prevent overcrowding. To join the community, potential members need to purchase property within the club. The cheapest possible option are condos priced around $7 million, but even those usually sell for at least twice that amount. A home in Yellowstone Club goes for at least $20 million. After that, there’s a half-million-dollar deposit for membership, as well as an estimated $78,000 in annual dues to access the club’s various amenities (skiing, golfing, fishing, and more).

This led to Forbes dubbing the expansive Montana retreat “the world’s most exclusive club” back in 2024. The outlet also confirmed that property at Yellowstone Club is highly coveted by the wealthiest people in the world, with an estimated 50 to 80 billionaire members, alongside vacation property owned by A-list celebrities like Justin Timberlake and Tom Brady.

It would seem that Swift and Kelce have maintained a getaway spot in Yellowstone Club for at least a year now. They were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July at the Montana resort in 2025, and Kelce wore merch from club on his podcast a couple days later.