Tom Brady might have been game for his live Netflix roast back in May 2024, but the rest of his family wasn’t completely on board. During a May 6 episode of the Impaulsive Podcast, Brady explained how he “regret[s]” that the roast was “tough” on his children.

Brady is a father of three. He shares two kids — Benjamin and Vivian — with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. He’s also a father to Jack Moynahan, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

According to the former NFL player, his children were not too happy about The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady. “I regret that my kids had to ... it's tough on my kids for sure,” he said when asked if he had any regrets about agreeing to the roast. The Netflix special did include quite a few jokes about Brady’s family life — specifically his divorce from Bündchen, which was finalized in October 2022.

“I love laughing at myself. It felt like I was in a locker room. The harder people go at me... I actually love it. If people make fun of [me], then I know that I'm good with them. I don't take myself too serious,” he continued. “But I do understand [that] for my kids, that was really hard.”

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brady clarified that he “really enjoyed the show” and thought that the “performances were incredible,” but he does wish that his kids were not impacted.

“That night at the forum, it was electric. It was crazy. We got done [and] everybody was on Cloud 9. That moment I'll never forget,” he said. “And then I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I felt like a stake through the heart.”

Brady knew where his kids were coming from. “Understandably, they're protective of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. They're just [like], ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ You live and you learn,” he added.

“There's some things, as a parent, you f*ck up and you don't realize until after. We're not perfect parents,” he said. “There’s no perfect manual for it, and you got to evaluate yourself as a parent all the time.”