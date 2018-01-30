They're gorgeous, yes, but it's obvious that the media loves this power couple for more than being really ridiculously good-looking. Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen have both carved out incredibly impressive careers for themselves. A seven-time Super Bowl winner and Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB, Brady was ranked the No. 1 player in the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2022.” Bündchen, now retired, has modeled for countless ad campaigns, magazines, and fashion shows. However, after three kids and more than a decade of marriage, it seems Brady and Bündchen’s union is on the rocks after recent divorce reports.

This isn’t the first time the couple has reportedly experienced a rough patch. During an April 2020 appearance on Howard Stern's Sirius XM show, Brady confessed to letting his work get in the way of his family time. "A couple years ago, she didn't feel I was doing my part for the family," the QB said of his wife, adding, "She wasn't satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change in that." Together, these two have overcome countless challenges and career changes, but now it appears their rollercoaster of a relationship may be coming to an end. Here's everything you should know about their romance from the very beginning until now.

Brady & Bündchen Met In December 2006

Brady may have been in a relationship with Bridget Moynahan when he was introduced to Bündchen in December 2006, but the two still felt sparks. "We met through a friend," Bündchen told Vanity Fair in March 2009. "The moment I saw him, he smiled and I was like, 'That is the most beautiful, charismatic smile I’ve ever seen!' We sat and talked for three hours." In a February 2020 IG post, Brady revealed that first meeting took place at Turks & Frogs, a wine bar in New York City's West Village.

They Almost Broke Up In February 2007

Just a few months into Brady and Bündchen's new relationship, Brady's ex Moynahan announced she was pregnant with Brady's baby. According to Bündchen, she briefly considered ending her romance with Brady after hearing the news. "It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, ‘I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens,’" Bündchen told CBS This Morning's Charlie Rose during a November 2015 interview. "So, then I felt like I didn’t know what to do. It was kind of one of those moments of like, 'Do I just run away?'" Luckily, Bündchen decided to stick by Brady's side.

Looking back, the model said dealing with the challenge only made her relationship with Brady stronger. "I think it was a blessing, because otherwise I don't think I would have known what he was made of, and he wouldn’t have known what I was made of," she told Vanity Fair in March 2009. "I wouldn't have seen the integrity in him — the way he was a good person through all the times. I was like, 'You have the heart in a good place!' It made me feel more in love with him; it made me realize who he was. Our relationship has become so much stronger, and I think I wouldn't be as certain as I am today if it weren't for that."

Brady's First Son Was Born In August 2007

On Aug. 22, 2007, Brady welcomed his first son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan, who Bündchen lovingly refers to as her "bonus child." As she wrote in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, "[He made] my heart expand in ways I didn't know was possible."

They Got Engaged In January 2009

After around two years of dating, Brady popped the question in January 2009. Bündchen later told Vogue the story of how the proposal went down. "When he proposed to me, he made up this whole story how my apartment was flooding, and I ran over to fix the situation," Bündchen said during a June 2018 episode of in Vogue's "73 Questions" series. "When I got there, the whole apartment had candles and rose petals everywhere, and then he went down on his knees to propose, and I'm like, 'Get up!' because he just had surgery and had three staph infections. And I was like 'What are you doing?' He's like, 'I gotta go on my knees,' and I'm like, 'No, no, no! Get up, please!'"

They Got Married In February 2009

Apparently, the two couldn't wait to celebrate, because they tied the knot just about a month after getting engaged. On Feb. 26, 2009, Brady and Bündchen got married in a private ceremony in Santa Monica, California, and Brady later told GQ in November 2009 that the wedding only took 10 days to plan. "I think you always have this idea that weddings need to be 200 people and you invite everybody, and I'm all for it if people want to do that, but I think there was really something special about just having our parents there," he added.

A few months later, the couple had a second celebration in Costa Rica (where they own a house) with extended family members.

They Welcomed Their First Son Together In December 2009

On Dec. 8, 2009, Brady and Bündchen welcomed Benjamin Rein Brady, their first son together.

They Welcomed Their First Daughter Together In December 2012

Three years later, the Brady family grew again. Brady and Bündchen welcomed Vivian Lake Brady on Dec. 5, 2012, making them a family of five.

They Reportedly Faced Marital Issues In 2015

Shortly after Bündchen's retirement from her 20-year modeling career, Brady faced some trouble in his own career. In May 2015, the NFL suspended Brady and hit the New England Patriots with a hefty fine for allegedly using partially deflated footballs in the 2015 playoffs. A source for Us Weekly claimed the suspension put tension on Brady and Bündchen's relationship. "Things are very tense right now," the source claimed in September 2015. "This could be the end of them."

However, Brady quickly put those breakup rumors to rest. During an interview with Boston radio station WEEI 93.7 FM that same month, Brady said, "We're in a great place, I'll just say that. I'm a lucky man. I've been very blessed with support from my family and certainly her, and there's no bigger supporter that I have than her and vice versa. I've been very blessed to have an incredible relationship with my life partner, and I don't think anything will ever get in the way of that."

Brady Signed With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers In March 2020

Soon after celebrating their 11-year wedding anniversary, the couple experienced a major life change when Brady signed a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Soon after, the family relocated from Boston to Tampa.

Brady Retired From the NFL In February 2022

On Feb. 1, 2022, Brady announced that he was retiring from football after 22 seasons. After revealing the toll his career had taken on his marriage on the Let's Go! podcast the previous month, this news didn’t come as a big surprise and appeared to be a step in the right direction. “[Bündchen] deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,” he said in the episode, per People.

Bündchen was supportive of Brady’s retirement, taking to Instagram to express her excitement. “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life. Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring,” she wrote in her caption. “There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

In his retirement announcement, Brady acknowledged the tremendous sacrifice his wife made to support him and his career. “Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family,” he shared on Instagram.

Brady Came Out Of Retirement In March 2022

A mere six weeks after his retirement announcement, Brady was back at it. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business.”

Bündchen Expressed Concerns About Brady’s Career In September 2022

In a September interview with Elle, Bündchen shared her reservations about Brady coming out of retirement. “Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again.”

Bündchen revealed that she’s made a significant effort to support her husband unconditionally over the past decade, but now she’s ready to focus on herself. “I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” she said in the profile. “And now it’s going to be my turn.”

They Reportedly Hired Divorce Lawyers In October 2022

After months of reported tension, Brady and Bündchen’s breaking point came to a head on Oct. 4 when Page Six reported that the two had hired divorce attorneys. However, an exclusive source told Entertainment Tonight that Bündchen is the only one actively seeking divorce, and that Brady reportedly wants to reconcile. “He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side,” the insider shared. “He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

According to People, Brady and Bündchen’s marital issues are nothing new. In fact, they’re reportedly a decade in the making. "This has been going on forever,” People’s inside source revealed.

On Oct. 12, Bündchen added fuel to the fire by leaving a shady comment on an Instagram post about inconsistent partners. “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again,” the post stated. Bündchen responded with a single prayer emoji.

America’s favorite couple has overcome divorce rumors in the past… can they do it again?

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect recent developments in their relationship.