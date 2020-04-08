Their marriage may look flawless from the outside, but like most relationships do, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's marriage went through a rough patch. “A couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady told Howard Stern during an appearance on his Sirius XM show on April 8. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.’ And she’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Luckily, Brady was receptive to what his wife had to say. "I had to, like, check myself. Because she's like, 'I have goals and dreams too,'" he explained, adding "She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change in that.” Those changes took place immediately after she aired her grievances two years ago. As a result, Brady skipped some practices that occurred between the end of the football season and the start of training camp to ensure he could spend more time with his family.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brady also noted his wife wrote him a moving letter that let him know she wasn't totally satisfied with the state of their marriage. Brady was deeply moved by the letter. "I keep it in a drawer and I read it and it was a heartfelt letter that said this is where we are in our marriage," he shared. For Brady, the letter serves as a reminder that who they are as people, and thus their marriage, will always be shifting. “What worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever,” he said. “We’re growing in different ways.”

The key to making a relationship work long-term is checking in with each other regularly and making the necessary adjustments to make sure both of you are feeling valued within the relationship.