Like a shadowy figure in a scary movie, the spooky season has crept up on you, so with Halloween almost here, you’re ready to stream all the horror flicks, hit up a few drive-thru haunted houses, and perfect your creepy Halloween makeup skills to complete your costume. If you love all the thrills and chills of this time of year, the only thing that may scare you is not having enough spooky captions for Instagram posts on hand.

Sure, some people prefer a more #basic Halloween aesthetic that includes carving pumpkins, drinking PSLs, and watching family-friendly films like Hocus Pocus. While you may love all those things as well, you’re also into the more sinister scene of Halloween. You like the adrenaline rush of walking through a haunted maze and not knowing what creepy creature is lurking around the corner. You may also have plans to watch tons of scary movies all month long and pair them with some cocktail recipes from TikTok inspired by those films. Whatever fun festivities you have planned, survive the season a little easier by having spooky Halloween captions ready to go.

These 30 Halloween captions and spooky puns will come in clutch for every scary crew group pic you have or bloody good selfie you take. You can also use these spooky Halloween Instagram captions for any creepy photo dumps you plan to post at the end of the month to show off every fright you faced. Just remember to never split up when you hear a creepy noise, always check under the bed, and watch out for ghouls lurking behind you for a very happy Halloween.

wundervisuals/E+/Getty Images

"Be afraid. Be very afraid." — The Fly "They're here." — Poltergeist "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, Macbeth "I see dead people." — The Sixth Sense "If you are reading this, then you are blissfully unaware what is creeping up behind you." "They're coming to get you." — Night of the Living Dead "I'm every nightmare you've ever had. I'm your worst dream come true. I'm everything you ever were afraid of." — It "There is something at work in my soul, which I do not understand." — Mary Shelley, Frankenstein “Whatever you do... don’t fall asleep.” — A Nightmare on Elm Street "One, two, Freddy's coming for you. Three, four, better lock your door." — A Nightmare on Elm Street "It's only a dream!" — A Nightmare on Elm Street "The next scream you hear could be your own!" —The Birds "Sometimes the world of the living gets mixed up with the world of the dead." — The Others "It's Halloween; everyone's entitled to one good scare." — Halloween "Hell is empty and all the devils are here." — William Shakespeare, The Tempest "Ghosts and goblins, spooks galore. Scary witches at your door. Jack-o-lanterns smiling bright, wishing you a haunting night." "Do the scary thing first, and get scared later." — Lemony Snicket, When Did You See Her Last? "Shadows of a thousand years rise again unseen. Voices whisper in the trees, Tonight is Halloween!" — Dexter Kozen "Don't look under the bed." — Don't Look Under the Bed "For no mere mortal can resist the evil of the thriller." — Vincent Price, "Thriller" “Which is the true nightmare, the horrific dream that you have in your sleep or the dissatisfied reality that awaits you when you awake?” — Justin Alcala “Monsters are real, ghosts are real too. They live inside us, and sometimes, they win.” — Stephen King, The Shining “You never know what’s lurking around a corner.” “Stare at the dark too long and you will eventually see what isn’t there.” “My whole life is a dark room. One big, dark room.” — Beetlejuice “Oh, please don't kill me, Mr. Ghostface, I wanna be in the sequel!” — Scream “Do you want to play a game?” — Saw “Sometimes dead is better.” — Stephen King, Pet Sematary “Twist the bones and bend the back.” — Hocus Pocus “When there’s no more room in hell, the dead will walk the earth.” — Dawn of the Dead