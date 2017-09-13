There's something so special about the fall and all its autumnal beauty that you feel like you need to embrace it by heading to a pumpkin patch with your besties. Naturally, you'll need some Instagram captions for pumpkin carving to show off your artwork once you get home. You could even document your entire day with an Instagram photo dump from the farm to the jack-o’-lantern reveal.

After all, when you're carving pumpkins with your crew and hanging out all together, snapping photos for Instagram comes second nature. If you’ve got a pumpkin with an intricate design carved in it that you’re super proud of, you’ll definitely want to show it off on the ‘Gram with some pumpkin carving captions. Even if your pumpkin design is an epic fail, that’s an Insta-worthy moment that will make all your friends LOL when they see it. You could even post some foodie pics with pumpkin carving quotes of all the treats you make with your pumpkin seeds and guts.

Snapping a picture-perfect photo isn't a problem at all for you. The struggle is coming up with great pumpkin captions for Instagram. Luckily, you don’t have to. Just pick out any of these 50 pumpkin carving captions the same way you picked out the perfect pumpkin to take home.

ArtMarie/E+/Getty Images

"At this point, my blood type is basically pumpkin spice." "Pumpkin kisses and harvest wishes." "Hello, pumpkin." "Autumn leaves and pumpkins, please." "No tricks, just treats and pumpkin carving here." "I'm here for the boos." "Cutest pumpkins in the patch." "Too cute to spook.” "I never met a pumpkin I didn't like." “#PumpkinEverything” "Pumpkin spice and everything nice… that's what fall is made of." "Every year, I fall for pumpkins, bonfires, s'mores, autumn leaves, apples, and you." "Let there be pumpkin spice." "I can smell autumn dancing in the breeze. The sweet chill of pumpkin and crisp, sunburnt leaves." "Advice from a pumpkin: Be well-rounded, get plenty of sunshine, give thanks for life's bounty, have thick skin, keep growing, be outstanding in your field, think big." "Pumpkin spice for life." "Blessed and pumpkin-obsessed.” "Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo." — Cinderella "There is magic in the nights when pumpkins glow by moonlight." "Welcome to our patch." "Give thanks and eat (pumpkin) pie." "Hooray for fall." "It's always Halloween inside my head." "When in doubt, carve a pumpkin with your best witches." "What can I say, it carved itself." "Carve pumpkins, drink cider, and enjoy fall." "Get in loser, we're going trick or treating." "Keep calm and carve pumpkins." "What a haunt mess." "Bow down, witches." "World's okayest pumpkin carver." "The only thing scarier than this pumpkin is my student loans." "Oh my gourd it’s fall." "Boo-yah." "Howl you doin'?" "This pumpkin is lit." “#SquashGoals” "You’re the pumpkin to my spice." "More boos, please." "Witch, please." "Cut it out!" — Full House “Make sure to carve out some time with your friends.” “Dear gourd, this pumpkin is cute.” “Happy Hollow-ween from my pumpkin and me.” “Things are getting lit over here.” “My pumpkin is totally gourdgeous.” “This pumpkin is going to be such a cutie pie.” “I got the inside scoop on this pumpkin.” “Now that I’ve found my pumpkin, it’s time to get glowing.” “I only have pies for this pumpkin.”

Whether you do it with your family, your partner, your roomies, or your squad, pumpkin carving will be a fun highlight of the season. Having these gourd pumpkin captions for Instagram saved to your phone will make sure your adventures ex-seed all your expectations and ensure you have the happiest of Hollow-weens.