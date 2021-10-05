*Creep* it real from the comfort of your car.
Now that the haunting season is here, festive experiences like Halloween theme park events and haunted Airbnbs are back for 2021. If you’d like to get into the spooktacular spirit but from the comfort of your own car, a drive-thru Halloween experience promises plenty of scares.
Whether you’re courageous enough to brave a haunted trail with different scare zones or just want to check out some Insta-worthy light displays with your besties, there are tons of Halloween drive-thru events that are happening this year.