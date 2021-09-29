Halloween
One of the scariest haunted houses on Airbnb with purple moon in the back.

You Can Actually Stay At These 25 Haunted Airbnbs In The US

These rentals are to *die* for.

By LaRece Jameson
Pgiam/Getty Images

We only recommend places we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from bookings made from this article, which was written by our Editorial team.

Mobile, Alabama

$169/night

Built in 1862 as twin townhouses for two brothers-in-law, the Malaga Inn sits atop secret Civil War-era tunnels. The boutique inn is rumored to be haunted by a female spirit in white, who can be seen pacing Room #007’s balcony. Guests have also reported moving furniture and a swinging chandelier.

Airbnb

Tap