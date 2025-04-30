Simone Biles is inarguably the greatest gymnast of all time. At 28, with 11 Olympic medals (seven of which are gold) and 30 world championships under her belt, she’s pretty much done it all, and even tells Elite Daily, “I've achieved everything that I've set out to do for my career so far.”

Now that Biles is able to breathe a bit after her historic run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, she’s found herself enjoying married life with NFL husband Jonathan Owens, while going on some side quests for the first time. Her latest resume builder? The athlete will be the “Riders Up” presenter at the 151st Kentucky Derby on Sunday, May 3.

The tradition, which involves calling for riders to mount their horses, has previously been bestowed upon celebrities like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and rapper Jack Harlow, and Biles is honored to join that list of presenters, especially considering the noteworthy fashion. (Another decades-long tradition at the derby is for guests to dress in their best with high-fashion hats and fascinators.)

Biles, who will be making her Kentucky Derby debut at this weekend’s fête, doesn’t want to spoil the ‘fit she has picked out for the event, but teases that she and Owens will be matching in lavender: “My outfit is the statement piece, and then the hat will go along so that it doesn't look too costume-y.”

Ryan Browne/Shutterstock

The Kentucky Derby is just one of the ways Biles is enjoying life now that she’s spending less time in the gym. Below, the decorated gymnast details what her post-Olympics life looks like, plus her advice for college students ahead of her next side quest: speaking at WashU’s graduation ceremony.

Elite Daily: Real talk: What would it take for you to head back to the Olympics in 2028?

Simone Biles: I've done it for so long and I've accomplished so much, so it would have to be something special. My coaches and I have gone our separate ways and we're doing our own thing, so it would have to be something that entices me to be in the gym. 2028 is super special in itself, but it's a big commitment for four years. Everyone only thinks it's a year commitment, but it's four years.

ED: You said that at the last Olympics, your body “literally collapsed” afterward. What are some of your go-to recovery habits to get yourself back on track?

SB: My husband and I love to get massages. Now, I'm allowed to get IVs, so I love to do IVs as well for hydration. Besides that, I would say Epsom salt baths or hot tubs.

ED: Speaking of your husband, do you see yourself attending more of his NFL games next season?

SB: Yes, most definitely. I want to attend as many games as I absolutely can; that's a big priority for me. He's shown up and supported me so much, so it's always fun to get my family and friends together and go out and support him at his games.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

ED: You recently said that you're really trying to enjoy “life as a woman.” What does that mean to you?

SB: Living freely, doing what I want. Now, I'm so much more relaxed. I get to travel and go on vacation; I don't have to get up early to train anymore. We're building a house and moving in; this morning, I went to an interior design meeting. It's stuff like that that I couldn't necessarily do because I was training 24/7.

ED: Where's the place you'd like to travel to next?

SB: I actually get to travel to Hong Kong. That's my big trip, but my husband and I are also going to Belize for a little vacation. We just went to South Africa for our honeymoon in February, and that was so exciting. I'd love to go back and see Kenya and Tanzania.

ED: You're going to be the commencement speaker for WashU's graduation soon. What is your best advice for college seniors?

SB: Life is just beginning for you guys. Don't think you have to have it all set and planned out. You are so young, so follow the path where it leads you.

ED: Do you have any specific advice for student athletes who want to go pro?

SB: Have fun. It's really exciting, but the No. 1 thing is to have a good circle around you, as well as a good agent; they're going to be coming at you quickly, so make sure you pick who you feel will represent you the best.

ED: As a Swiftie, did you watch Taylor Swift's NYU commencement speech from 2022? Were there any moments that inspired you?

Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock

SB: I've seen clips. She's such an amazing speaker. Everything she's been through in her career is commendable and people are really excited to hear from her. I'll have to watch it again before I do mine to gain some more inspiration.

I have my speech drafted, but it still intimidates me to do public speaking. I can’t wait to meet a lot of the students and wish them a congratulations. It's super exciting to be graduating from such an amazing school, and some of them might be first-generation college graduates.

ED: Speaking of GOAT pop stars, Beyoncé honored you in one of her Olympic ads last summer. If you could, what would you say to her in return?

SB: She already knows she's a living legend and an absolute icon, so I would say, “Thank you and keep doing you, girl.”

ED: Are you planning to see Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour?

SB: The schedule right now is so interesting because we're splitting our time in Chicago. Depending on what time of year and where we are, we’ll definitely try going to one of the stops.

ED: Lastly, what are you manifesting for yourself the rest of the year?

SB: Peace.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.