GOATs support GOATs. Taylor Swift might be in the middle of her record-breaking Eras Tour, but she took some time to celebrate Simone Biles’ floor routine, which the athlete performed at the USA Gymnastics Trials ahead of the Paris Olympics. Biles chose Swift’s song “...Ready For It?” for the routine, and the singer was definitely a fan. (And no, that doesn’t mean this is a Reputation Easter egg.)

On June 28, the NBC Olympics & Paralympics account tweeted a video of Biles’ impressive floor routine, captioning the post, “ …Ready for it? SIMONE BILES’ FLOOR ROUTINE.”

The next day, Swift replied to the video, “Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho 👏👏👏🥇🇺🇸❤️.” This month, Biles will be heading to Paris as part of the United States Gymnastics team.

This isn’t the first time Swift and Biles have cheered each other on. In August 2021, Swift narrated a video to celebrate Biles after the gymnast withdrew from the all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

The video, which featured Swift’s song “This Is Me Trying,” saluted Biles’ decision to prioritize her mental health. “What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them? What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden,” Swift said in the video.

“It can be a chance to change everything. Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents. Her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that has long been her signature,” Swift continued. “But don’t you see, it still is. She is perfectly human. And that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

At the time, Biles replied to the video, “I’m crying 🥺🤍 how special. I love you @taylorswift13.” Swift gave Biles a heartfelt response, “I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”