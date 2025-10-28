If there’s one thing I always need to check before heading to any concert, it’s the venue’s bag policy. Every theater, stadium, and arena has a different set of rules.

Though it’s typically safe to assume that a small clear bag will be acceptable, I’m not the biggest fan of them. First off, clear bags can be an eyesore that clashes with the cute concert ‘fit you’ve put together. They also display everything you’re carrying around, which is great for security, but doesn’t always make me feel safe with my wallet out in the open. Luckily, many venues still allow small, clutch-sized purses — that’s when Show Tote come in... clutch.

The stadium-approved bag brand carries purses and totes that you can bring into any theater. It even has a venue search that displays all the appropriate bags to make finding the right purse for your specific show so simple. Show Tote carries both clear bags that come in a variety of trim colors to match whatever outfit you’re wearing, along with regular purses that you can sport in your day-to-day as well.

I thought I was forced to be a clear bag girlie at concerts, but I was invited to test out Show Tote’s The Camera bag ($378) earlier this month at one of Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Below, you’ll find everything I was able to fit into the stadium-approved bag, plus my honest review.

What’s In My (Concert) Bag?

The Camera bag from Show Tote is 5 inches tall, 7 inches wide, and 1 inch deep. To give you a better understanding of how big that is, here’s what I was able to squeeze inside of it, along with my massive set of keys:

Show Tote Is Perfect For *Almost* Every Show

The Camera from Show Tote is one of the largest non-clear bags available, which is why I picked it out. I love to be prepared for anything at a show, so the more I can fit into my bag, the better. However, the 7-inch wide purse is still pretty small, and I wasn’t able to fit my entire wallet. Fortunately, there are interior slots for your essential cards, like my credit card and ID.

Despite its size, I was able to fit a lot, and felt my items were extra secure, thanks to the zipper on top and flap with a twist-lock closure. The added security came in handy with all the dancing I was doing at Dua Lipa’s show.

I also have to give points for the style. I ordered the Onyx black shade, which goes with just about any outfit. The Italian leather also made this feel extra luxurious, and perfect for formal events. Bonus: Each bag comes with a removable music note charm that is so trendy, especially for Labubu-loving girlies like myself.

After Lipa’s show, I ended up using this bag at shows for Haim, Djo, The Format, and Jack’s Mannequin, too. It’s become my go-to concert purse — but it’s not made for every venue. I went to a SEVENTEEN show at BMO Stadium, which has a strict “clear bag only” policy. For that show, you can still sport one of Show Tote’s PVC bags.

Are Show Totes Worth The $$$?

The clear bags ($198) are a little more affordable, but Show Tote is going to be a splurge. It’s totally worth it, though, as a huge concert person. I’ve used my Show Tote bag at five shows in October alone, plus I’ve worn it to work events. I’m getting plenty of use out of it, and have received multiple compliments — a win-win.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5