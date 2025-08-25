Dua Lipa is doing pop stardom the right way. When she’s not dropping albums, in the studio, or going on tour, the Radical Optimism singer can most likely be found on a beach somewhere warm. She’s even inherited the nickname “Vacanza Queen” for seemingly being on holiday 24/7, but don’t say it to her face. The pop star is not the biggest fan of her internet-dubbed, jet-setting moniker.

“I’m actually not always on holiday, I’m actually always f*cking working,” Lipa shared on the Las Culturistas podcast in May 2024. Her plethora of bikini pics on Instagram, however, begs to differ, giving off the illusion that she’s most likely jet-setting on any given day. “As long as I’m doing my job, hitting my deadlines, and getting my sh*t done, then I will find a way to relax, too,” the 30-year-old told Rolling Stone in January 2024, and no truer words have been spoken.

You don’t need to fly first class to live life more like Lipa — book that budget airline and start stamping your passport. (Pro tip: maximize your quality time with your crew by pushing through the jet lag with a pickle Diet Coke.) But if you and your BFFs are overdue for a vacay and need travel inspo, follow the “Levitating” singer’s lead. Depending on whether you’d prefer to get tan on the beach or explore a new bucket-list city, here are 12 Lipa-approved destinations for your next girls trip.