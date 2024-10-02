The hottest ticket in town right now is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour. And whether you have a VIP package or are planning to purchase last-minute resale tickets, being prepared with all the concert essentials is necessary.

Sure, Carpenter may be singing about boys who are dumb and poetic, but you want to be the sharpest tool in the shed by having earplugs and a portable charger by your side. You could even take a cue from Carpenter’s own emergency bag and bring her go-to lip balm, so the makeup you did so nice lasts all night long.

While the “Espresso” singer’s set list isn’t as extensive as Taylor Swift’s three hour-long Eras Tour tracks, it’s important you don’t show up empty-handed or with a bag that doesn’t pass security.

So after getting your pastel and sweet concert ‘fit together, check your arena’s bag policy. Then, ensure you’re ready for dancing to “Juno” and singing along to “Taste” by please please please following this guide of everything you need to bring to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour.

01 A Portable Charger So Your Battery’s Life Is Not Short N’ Sweet Power Bank 10000mAh Portable Charger $10 See on Amazon To make sure you have enough battery power to get you through the show and capture all the content you need for TikTok, a portable charger is a must. Any charger that is compatible with your phone will do, but to keep on the theme of Carpenter’s pastel-colored show, this pink power bank from Amazon is aesthetically on point.

02 Don’t Embarrass Yourself With The Wrong Bag Sabrina Carpenter Inspired Concert Bag Decals Etsy $6 See on Etsy Most arenas have a clear bag policy, which isn’t always the cutest choice. To make your purse match your ‘fit, throw on a Short N’ Sweet-inspired decal like this “Please Please Please” one.

03 Be Prepared For Anything With Earplugs Loop Experience 2 Ear Plugs $35 See on Amazon A tip from TikToker @avesaville is to bring earplugs. She said, “It got a lot louder than I was expecting,” so it helps to have earplugs just in case. These Loop earplugs not only come in a carrying case that’s perfect for storing in your bag, but a variety of colors to match your OOTD.

04 Get Ready To Shop With A Card Holder Phone Wallet Shein $2 See on Shein Having some emergency cash is never a bad idea, but many arenas will be cashless. Instead of trying to fit a chunky wallet into your mini bag or clear purse, attach a stick-on one to your phone. You can even coordinate with your case or outfit, thanks to the range of rainbow colors available.

05 Feel The Taste Of Sabrina Carpenter With Her Lip Gloss Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm Hourglass Cosmetics $36 See on Hourglass Cosmetics To freshen up on your look, it’s best to have some makeup essentials. For your lips, pack the same gloss that Carpenter keeps in her everyday makeup bag. She shared in November that her go-to is Hourglass’ Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in shade Desire.

06 Stay Camera-Ready With A Sabrina’s Fave Blot Stick Blot & Blur Matte Primer Stick Nudestix $34 See on Nudestix Instead of powder, Carpenter keeps Nudestix’s Blot & Blur Matte Primer Stick in her bag to freshen up her look. This may also come in handy if you plan to arrive early to the show for merch and want your look to stay as gorgeous as it did when you left the house by the end of the show.

07 Be Comfortable With Foldable Flats Women's Foldable Portable Travel Ballet Flat Roll Up Slipper Shoes $18 See on Amazon Since Carpenter is so short and sweet, she’s often seen wearing pretty high platform shoes. You may be tempted to break out a sparkling pair of heels to match your Short N’ Sweet Tour ‘fit, but after dancing through the set list, your feet will need a break. It’s a good idea to pack a pair of foldable flats or even some Band-Aids in those moments.

08 Keep Clean With Sparkly Hand Sanitizer Ombre Gem PocketBac Holder Bath & Body Works $0 See on Bath & Body Works Hand sanitizer is an essential for any bag, so keep it glam with the right holder. This sparkly option from Bath & Body Works resembles some of Carpenter’s sequined costumes in the show, so it matches her aesthetic.

09 Stay Hydrated With A Collapsible Bottle Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle Walmart $18 See on Walmart Most venues won’t allow you to bring in outside drinks, but you may be allowed to bring in an empty water bottle to fill up inside. If it’s hot or you plan on waiting for merch before the show, you’ll definitely want to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of H20. A collapsible bottle like this one can easily fit in your clear purse and be ready for you to fill up later.