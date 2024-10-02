Please please please don’t show up without the essentials.
The hottest ticket in town right now is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour. And whether you have a VIP package or are planning to purchase last-minute resale tickets, being prepared with all the concert essentials is necessary.
Sure, Carpenter may be singing about boys who are dumb and poetic, but you want to be the sharpest tool in the shed by having earplugs and a portable charger by your side. You could even take a cue from Carpenter’s own emergency bag and bring her go-to lip balm, so the makeup you did so nice lasts all night long.
While the “Espresso” singer’s set list isn’t as extensive as Taylor Swift’s three hour-long Eras Tour tracks, it’s important you don’t show up empty-handed or with a bag that doesn’t pass security.
So after getting your pastel and sweet concert ‘fit together, check your arena’s bag policy. Then, ensure you’re ready for dancing to “Juno” and singing along to “Taste” by please
please please following this guide of everything you need to bring to Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour.
01A Portable Charger So Your Battery’s Life Is Not Short N’ Sweet
To make sure you have enough battery power to get you through the show and capture all the content you need for TikTok, a portable charger is a must. Any charger that is compatible with your phone will do, but to keep on the theme of Carpenter’s pastel-colored show, this pink power bank from Amazon is aesthetically on point.
02Don’t Embarrass Yourself With The Wrong Bag
Most arenas have a clear bag policy, which isn’t always the cutest choice. To make your purse match your ‘fit, throw on a Short N’ Sweet-inspired decal like this “Please Please Please” one.
03Be Prepared For Anything With Earplugs
A tip from TikToker @avesaville is to bring earplugs. She said, “It got a lot louder than I was expecting,” so it helps to have earplugs just in case. These Loop earplugs not only come in a carrying case that’s perfect for storing in your bag, but a variety of colors to match your OOTD.
04Get Ready To Shop With A Card Holder
Having some emergency cash is never a bad idea, but many arenas will be cashless. Instead of trying to fit a chunky wallet into your mini bag or clear purse, attach a stick-on one to your phone. You can even coordinate with your case or outfit, thanks to the range of rainbow colors available.
05Feel The Taste Of Sabrina Carpenter With Her Lip Gloss
To freshen up on your look, it’s best to have some makeup essentials. For your lips, pack the same gloss that Carpenter keeps in her everyday makeup bag. She shared in November that her go-to is Hourglass’ Phantom Volumizing Glossy Balm in shade Desire.
06Stay Camera-Ready With A Sabrina’s Fave Blot Stick
Instead of powder, Carpenter keeps Nudestix’s Blot & Blur Matte Primer Stick in her bag to freshen up her look. This may also come in handy if you plan to arrive early to the show for merch and want your look to stay as gorgeous as it did when you left the house by the end of the show.
07Be Comfortable With Foldable Flats
Since Carpenter is so short and sweet, she’s often seen wearing pretty high platform shoes. You may be tempted to break out a sparkling pair of heels to match your Short N’ Sweet Tour ‘fit, but after dancing through the set list, your feet will need a break. It’s a good idea to pack a pair of foldable flats or even some Band-Aids in those moments.
08Keep Clean With Sparkly Hand Sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is an essential for any bag, so keep it glam with the right holder. This sparkly option from Bath & Body Works resembles some of Carpenter’s sequined costumes in the show, so it matches her aesthetic.
09Stay Hydrated With A Collapsible Bottle
Most venues won’t allow you to bring in outside drinks, but you may be allowed to bring in an empty water bottle to fill up inside. If it’s hot or you plan on waiting for merch before the show, you’ll definitely want to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of H20. A collapsible bottle like this one can easily fit in your clear purse and be ready for you to fill up later.
10Carry Your Merch In A Reusable Tote Bag
According to TikTok, the merch booths aren’t handing out bags. You could either buy everything you’ve got your eye on early and put it in your car, or bring a reusable bag to carry around your stuff. This foldable bag can easily be stored in your clear bag before the show and used once you’re inside to carry your Short N’ Sweet hoodie and jersey.