As much as we love the blast of life that encompasses every Sagittarius we know, it's all too often that the wave of fiery energy can be a bit much. It’s no wonder more than a few zodiac signs can qualify for being Sagittarius' worst match. After all, this mutable fire sign rules over the ninth house of adventure, excursions, and higher philosophy. Not everyone wants to sacrifice safety and comfort for the sake of a wild night out, so why can't a Sagittarius understand that?

All laughs aside, we need that burst of fun and spontaneity every so often, but there is a limit when it comes to unpredictability. That’s why it makes way too much sense that these zodiac signs are the worst matches for Sagittarius: Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, and Capricorn. Even though our birth charts are made of so much more than our zodiac signs and we can't base compatibility with a Sagittarius on these facts alone, it should probably make so much sense that these pairings are difficult.

When a Sagittarius is involved, things get bigger, livelier, and more than any of us expected. Despite the shooting star that they are, living with their cosmic dust on a daily basis can be tough. However, if two totally incompatible zodiac signs can make it work, the payoff is more than worth it. Don't we embark on this life hoping to get out of our comfort zones and learn something?

Taurus Zodiac Signs: The Ol' Ball & Chain

In life, a fixed earth sign like Taurus expects foreseeable behavior in their relationships. They want to know what they're in for and they certainly want to know whether they can rely on someone. This zodiac sign is concerned with money, stability, and creating a tangible future with someone. Sagittarius? This mutable fire sign fears commitment with every fiber of their being and unless they're totally on board with their relationship, they refuse to sacrifice freedom for anything or anyone. While Sagittarius would rather risk danger for the sake of adventure, a Taurus just wants to feel safe. These are pretty contradicting concerns, if you ask me.

However, if predictable Taurus and over-the-top Sagittarius can make ends meet, they'll forge a relationship that shows them a whole new world.

Cancer Zodiac Signs: Can You Say Emotionally High-Maintenance?

In order for Sagittarius to live the adventurous life that they do, they can't let emotional ties and sensitivities stand in their way. Unlike water sign Cancer, they use daydreaming and adrenaline as a coping mechanism for their emotional undertakings. At the core of a Cancer's being is a desire for love, intimacy, and familial connections. They truly just want to build a home with someone. They want to let someone into the deepest and softest part of their heart. To a Cancer, that is the greatest adventure. However, a wild, ruthless, and explorative mutable fire sign like Sagittarius might disagree.

While this pairing is most certainly unorthodox, people forget how energetic a Cancer can truly be. Remember, Cancers are cardinal, meaning that they're among the instigators of society. Even though Sagittarians clam up at the thought of emotion, they can't resist Cancer's excitement.

Virgo Zodiac Signs: They Pick Each Other Apart

At the core of any fire sign's soul is a volcano of pride. What's the greatest threat to someone's pride? A Virgo. This mutable earth sign can't help but notice flaws, imperfections, and mistakes that quickly need remedying. In order for a Sagittarius to be the cosmic astronaut that they are, they tend to make quite a few errors along the way. A Sagittarius wonders, Who cares? They're in search of the great beyond and to them, the journey is more important than the destination. To have an analytical and overly critical Virgo pecking at their every move would more than rain on their parade.

However, couldn't a Sagittarius use a little oversight? And couldn't a Virgo use a little help loosening up? I think these zodiac signs have more to learn from each other than they think.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs: Talk About Raining On Your Parade

Nothing against the mystical goat, but the last thing Sagittarius wants is a traditional realist judging their every move. Sagittarius prefers to go big or go home, even if that means making more than a few mistakes along the way. Capricorn, on the other hand, will not only make it a point to prioritize its reputation, but also go great lengths to see that its mission is complete. Sagittarius’ innate desire for adventure, exhilaration and general exploration can become easily stifled by Capricorn’s ruthless pragmatism. After all, there’s nothing this mutable fire sign loves more than a spontaneous gamble… and yet, the mere thought of taking risks puts Capricorn on edge.

Ideally, if both of these zodiac signs were willing to compromise with one another, they would learn a great deal in the process. If Capricorn were to lighten up and take a chance, and Sagittarius were willing to cultivate more discipline and structure, these two could go far.