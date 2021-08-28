7 Planets Will Be Retrograde This Month — Including Mercury

In astrology, retrogrades are a necessary part of life. Even though the mere mention of the word “retrograde” could leave you with a whole bunch of anxiety, there’s no escaping the fact that sometimes, the planets love to move backward. At best, planetary retrogrades are an opportunity to lay low, embrace introspection, and tie off some loose ends. At worst, a retrograde can pave the way for the most awkward and frustrating situation imaginable. Either way, you’ll survive it. If you’re wondering what planets are retrograde during September 2021, take a deep breath, because the answer is a whopping seven.

Yes, you read that right. There will be seven retrogrades this month, and although that number sounds ridiculously high, there’s no reason to freak out. After all, the vast majority of these retrogrades involve outer planets, and in astrology, outer planets are already retrograde nearly half of the year, which makes the impact of their retrogrades less noticeable (at least at first). However, there is one retrograde that might give you a hard time, and that one happens to be the most famous (or infamous) of them all: Mercury retrograde.

Regardless, the cosmos have got a lot planned this September — especially when it comes to retrogrades. Here’s what you should know about all seven of them:

Shutterstock

7 Planets Will Be Retrograde In September 2021

Pluto (April 27 to Oct. 6)

When Pluto — planet of death and rebirth — stations retrograde, a time of inner transformation is initiated. Pluto retrograde has a way of encouraging you to slowly let go of something so that you can make space for something new. Pluto is also a planet that rules over control, manipulation, and your darker impulses, and when it stations retrograde, these power structures are revealed. Sometimes, they’re even dismantled.

Saturn (May 23 to Oct. 10)

Saturn is an incredibly heavy-handed planet that encourages responsibility, discipline, and maturity. When Saturn is charging forward unencumbered by apparent retrograde motion, it has a way of laying down the law. However, when Saturn is retrograde, the rules become more relaxed as this planet takes a break from its intense scrutiny. This retrograde can help you rethink your work ethic and reflect on your efforts.

Jupiter (June 20 to Oct. 18)

Jupiter is the planet of expansion, adventure, wisdom, and spontaneity. When Jupiter enters the room, everyone can’t help but notice. It makes things feel louder, stronger, and more enhanced. But when Jupiter is retrograde, its wildness becomes more tame and its flamboyance becomes more modest. However, Jupiter retrograde also has a way of encouraging internal growth and helping you expand your spiritual side.

Neptune (June 25 to Dec. 1)

There’s no planet that’s dreamier than Neptune. After all, this planet ruled over your imagination, your intuition, your subconscious, and your ability to transcend reality. However, Neptune also has a way of getting you to believe just about anything, as this planet can also be quite illusive and disorienting. During Neptune retrograde, some of these illusions may be stripped away, giving you a deeper sense of clarity about the truth that surrounds you.

Chiron (July 15 to Dec. 19)

Chiron is a planet (well technically, an asteroid) that is intrinsically connected to your vulnerability and insecurity. It has a way of revealing your innermost wounds, but it also has a way of showing you how to heal them. When Chiron is retrograde, it encourages you to dig deep into your heart; to truly embrace the emotional struggles you’ve been ignoring. This retrograde could be an incredibly healing experience.

Uranus (Aug. 19 to Jan. 18, 2022)

Uranus is the planet of unpredictability, individuality, and futuristic thinking. This planet is always two steps ahead of the curve, throwing lightning bolts of change wherever it sees fit. However, when Uranus is retrograde, the intensity of its instability becomes more subdued. Instead, Uranus retrograde encourages inward change as you find the courage to embrace your authentic personality. At the end of the day, this retrograde is about learning independence.

Mercury (Sept. 27 to Oct. 18)

Mercury retrograde is probably the retrograde you’ll complain about the most. When the planet of communication, logic, and transportation stations retrograde, everything has a way of veering off track. You tend to say the wrong thing at the wrong time, forget important appointments, and experience delays and malfunctions. Ultimately, Mercury retrograde is not a great time to start new projects. However, it is the perfect opportunity to return to unfinished ones.