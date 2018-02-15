You know that hole in your heart you can't seem to fill? That sadness that washes over you without warning? It's been there since you can remember, aching from time to time. You've probably tried to remedy the pain, to understand it, to face it with all your might. No matter what you do, it remains, following you through every stage of life. It feels as much a part of you as anything, even your happiness. Some of us choose to avoid pressing on our wounds. Some of us pick at them, forever dissecting and analyzing what these strange feelings are. They takes form in endless ways and what Chiron means in astrology reveals the nature of our darkness better than almost any other sign in the zodiac.

Chiron is one of the four asteroids in the belt stretching between Mars and Jupiter. These asteroids encompass a nuanced and lesser known section of our natal charts. Along with Ceres, Juno, and Pallas Athena, these asteroids unveil shades of your personality that many astrology enthusiasts would overlook. Encompassing more feminine, emotional, and nurturing aspects of your humanity, it's a shame that these signs tend to be underestimated. They say things about who we are that usually remain unsaid.

If you don't know what your Chiron sign is (or any of the other asteroids I just mentioned), use this calculator to find out.

Understanding who Chiron was in Greek mythology expresses all there is to know about this subtle, yet majorly complex sign. He was a Centaur and the son of a god, Cronus, making him immortal. His bloodline also gifted him with supernatural powers of healing. However, he sacrificed his immortality so that mankind could have the ability to create fire. Astrologers refer to him as the "wounded healer" and this oxymoron encompasses him well. His healing powers did not work on his own wounds.

The zodiac sign that Chiron expresses itself through in your birth chart emphasizes the areas of your life that have always felt more difficult than others. Your Chiron can point to deep-seated insecurities you have, your vulnerabilities that make you more sensitive in certain ways than others, and your overall self-esteem issues. You might obsess over these aspects of your life, ceaselessly trying to improve them.

But therein lies the magic of Chiron. Although it signifies your deepest spiritual wounds, it also expresses your greatest spiritual strengths. These are the areas in your life that will teach you the most, according to your Chiron sign. Your work to heal these wounds, to become stronger in your weakest spots, is what allows you to be reborn again and again all throughout your life.

Although the challenges that your Chiron sign presents are forever recurring, they also contains your ability to overcome them. For all its negative connotations, Chiron has biggest positive of all: You can survive anything.

To get the most out of your Chiron sign, you should look to it to understand what is most difficult for you, then pursue those difficulties over and over again. Why? It seems pretty counterintuitive, I know; but when did anything worthwhile ever come to you easily? It's always through pain and hard work that we reap the biggest rewards. Your Chiron sign exposes your greatest weakness and your greatest weakness contains your best opportunity to put in some hard work. Use it!

On the other hand, Chiron also reveals how we heal others, especially in the areas of our lives that we have trouble healing ourselves. It's because we have lived through the pain that our Chiron describes that we are able to help others through that same pain. We might have trouble following our own advice or putting into action our own healing techniques but that doesn't mean we cannot be great teachers. In fact, understanding just how difficult it is to heal a certain wound helps us be even more patient when trying to help others through the process.