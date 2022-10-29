November’s astrology is far less chaotic than October’s, but there’s still some astrological events that are sure to have your head spinning. With Mars retrograde now in full swing, this month’s motto is all about moving slowly and deliberately, while seeking to maintain clarity when it comes to important details and information. Two outer planets will also be retrograde, but because they’re farther away from the sun, their affects will be far less noticeable. While a total of three planets will be retrograde during November 2022, the star of the show is definitely Mars retrograde, so get ready to do plenty of reviewing and revising when it comes to conflict, confrontation, and communication.

Though there will be three planets retrograding through the cosmos this month, none of them will *actually* be stationing retrograde during November. Since Mars just stationed retrograde back on Oct. 30, however, this retrograde is certain to bring forth a period of review that’s noticeable for every zodiac sign this month, in the curious, chatty sign of Gemini, just in time for Thanksgiving.

What Is A Retrograde?

A retrograde takes place when a planet begins moving slower than its normal pace. While every planet aside from the luminaries (aka the sun and moon) experiences a retrograde cycle, not all of them are incredibly noticeable. When inner planets like Mercury, Venus, and Mars station retrograde, it tends to be more apparent, since they’re closer to Earth and visible to the naked eye. Outer planets like Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, on the other hand, are further away from us, which means that their retrogrades are typically less obvious, and the effects tend to be more noticeable over an extended period of time.

What Planets Will Be Retrograde November 2022?

A total of three planets will be retrograding through the sky during the month of November, but two of them are outer planets that stationed retrograde months ago. Uranus and Neptune spend several months retrograde every year, so this period is nothing out of the ordinary. Mars, however, the only personal planet retrograding this month, stations retrograde once every two years, making its effects far more apparent.

Hongjie Han/Moment/Getty Images

What To Expect From November 2022’s Retrograde Planets

While Mars, Uranus, and Neptune retrograde this month, only one of them — Mars — will be the planet causing the most noticeable shifts.

Mars Retrograde (Oct. 30—Jan. 13, 2023)

Mars is the planet that rules action, assertion, and drive, and when it stations retrograde, it tends to slow down our efforts. In the mutable air sign of Gemini, Mars is interested in taking action when it comes to communication, ideas, and opinions, but retrograde, misunderstandings are far more likely. Be mindful of how you’re using your words, and the kinds of information you’re sharing with others. Since Mars will be in Mercury’s sign for the next few months, translating details and information will be highlighted, but it may not necessarily be accurate. Mars retrograde is a good time to slow down and reflect on the opinions and ideas you’re sharing, to ensure that no confusion arises.

The astrological house Gemini falls in your birth chart is where you’ll notice a period of review and revision. Think back to the information you’ve accumulated since Mars first moved into this airy sign back on Aug. 20. Do you have a solid understanding of that topic? If not, you need to go back and review. If you’re noticing that the themes of your Gemini-ruled house are moving slower than usual, don’t worry. Once Mars stations direct on Jan. 13, things will begin to rapidly progress.