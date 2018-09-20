35 Cute Pumpkin Quotes For Instagram That Are Almost Too Gourd

Welcome to the season of pumpkins: pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pie, pumpkin candles, pumpkin decorations, pumpkin frosting, and much more. Fall lovers are here for anything and everything revolving around pumpkin. (To be honest, you could hand me a pumpkin-flavored bowl of ramen and I'd probably eat it.) With fall comes all the obligatory pumpkin #content, so you’ll need more than a few pumpkin quotes for Instagram to accompany your pics chilling in a pumpkin patch.

Even if you’re not really into Halloween, you may still want to get into the fall spirit. Corn and sunflower mazes always make for a fun time with friends, apple picking can lead to the best baked goods, and of course, there's the tradition of picking the ultimate pumpkin to carve (or pumpkins to decorate your home). It’s clear fall isn’t complete without a sea of orange. Whether it's the changing leaves or the thrill of checking out a local pumpkin patch, orange is the official color of the season.

So grab your whole crew, get dressed up in your fall best (warm tones, floppy hats, flannels, and combat boots), and head over to the nearest pumpkin patch. Use any of these fun captions for all of your pumpkin-themed snaps.

"I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself, than be crowded on a velvet cushion." — Henry David Thoreau "Welcome to our patch." "Having the best day with my pumpkin." "Hello, gourd-geous." "Give 'em pumpkin to talk to talk about." "Life is gourd." "Gourd of the Rings" "Picked a good one." "The cutest pumpkins in the patch." "Oh my gourd!" #SquashGoals "Having a really gourd time in this patch." "I'll love you till the end of vine." "'Tis the pumpkin spice season." "I don't see how a pumpkin patch can be more sincere than this one." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown "There are three things that I've learned never to discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin." — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown "Pumpkin spice and everything nice." "I love pumpkin spice a latte." "Piece out." "You want a piece of me?" "Cutie pie." "I only have pies for you." "[Pumpkin] pie love spending time with you." "What do you get when you drop a pumpkin? Squash." "How do you mend a broken jack-o'-lantern? With a pumpkin patch." "Wow, this pumpkin is totally jacked." "It's the Great Pumpkin! He's rising out of the pumpkin patch!" — Linus, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown “Too many great things come from pumpkins. Primarily: pie.” “Orange you pumped for autumn?” “Gourd vibes only.” “Gone pumpkin picking!” “I carved out some time today.” “You had me at pumpkin spice latte.” “Livin’ that pumpkin spice life.” “I only have pies for you, gourdgeous.”

