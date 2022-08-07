PSLs Are Officially Back At 7-Eleven, So It's Basically Already Fall

Though it may not be the right weather to rock your flannel yet, there’s another way you can get a jumpstart on fall vibes: a PSL. While Starbucks’ iconic fall drink hasn’t arrived yet, don’t fret, because 7-Eleven officially brought back its two fall sips on Aug. 5. Yep, that means you can kick off your early celebration of the coziest season with 7-Eleven’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes and coffees.

The return of 7-Eleven’s fall menu includes the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which of course, are annual fan-favorites at the convenience chain. In case you need a refresher, 7-Eleven's Pumpkin Spice Latte is an iced drink (perfect as you wrap up the rest of the warm days of summer) and features a blend of classic espresso flavor with fall spices. The result is a seriously sweet and creamy sip that’s packed with pumpkin flavors — and it even has has an aroma of baking spice that’ll have you dreamin’ of your favorite pumpkin pie.

If you’re lookin’ to put a seasonal spin on your usual cup of joe, you’ll want to get a taste of the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which combines mild Arabica coffee beans with sweet pumpkin flavors for a balanced brew. The smooth beverage will certainly give you the boost of energy as you roll into the fall.

You can get your hands on a Pumpkin Spice Latte at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes locations, while the Pumpkin Spice Coffee is available at participating 7-Eleven locations. If you’d prefer to sip on your pumpkin concoctions from home, you can order the fall menu straight to your doorstep through 7NOW delivery. Just like in past years, both sips are only available for a limited time.

In case you needed an extra reason to get an early start on fall, 7-Eleven is giving 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members a special deal that’ll score you three sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast empanadas and any size coffee for only $3 through Sept. 6. The deal is only available at participating 7-Eleven locations, excluding Hawaii, while supplies last. It’s about to be a tasty start to fall.