Even though there are still a few weeks of summer left to enjoy, it seems like folks are already gearing up for fall, and TBH, I can't really blame them. There's so much to love about the season, including fall foliage, cozy sweaters, cooler temperatures, and — most importantly — pumpkin-flavored everything. My personal favorite part about fall is all the flavors that start making their rounds on menus and in grocery stores but only stick around for a short period of time, making them that much more special. For fall 2019, Nestlé Toll House has released several of these special, seasonal flavors, including Nestlé's Pumpkin Spice-flavored Filled Baking Truffles, which will make you drop everything and run to the store.

Nestlé's Pumpkin Spice Filled Baking Truffles are truffle-style baking morsels filled with pumpkin spice flavoring that you can add to whatever you bake, like cookies, brownies, cupcakes, or breads, or if you're anything like me, you can also eat them by the fistful. You can find these fall-themed sweets at grocery stores like Giant Eagle, Harris Teeter, HyVee, Kroger, Meijer, Schnucks Markets, and Supervalu and can snag a nine ounce package at or around $2.66.

If you're not already excited about these pumpkin-flavored morsels, just look at this cookie made with the truffles:

Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

How could you possibly resist?

Pumpkin isn't the only flavor that defines fall, which is why Nestlé Toll House has released an entire line of fall-themed treats to satisfy any cravings this autumn. Another must-try from Nestlé's fall innovations is Nestlé Toll House Sea Salt Caramel Flavored Filled Baking Truffles. The Sea Salt Caramel Truffles are similar to the Pumpkin Spice Truffles in that you incorporate them into your baked creations to add an additional element to your baking that regular chocolate chips or sugar couldn't achieve. According to a Nestlé website called Very Best Baking, the Sea Salt Caramel Truffles "have a real chocolate shell with a gooey, decadent center" that would be a perfect addition to any brownie or cupcake recipe. The Sea Salt Caramel Truffles are exclusively available at Kroger and fans can snag a nine ounce package at or around $2.66.

Another exciting fall-themed release from Nestlé is the Fall’n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Colorful Leaf Sprinkles. This refrigerated cookie dough comes with seasonally appropriate red, orange, and yellow sprinkles, making it stand out from regular cookie dough. You can snag a package of the colorful cookie dough at select retailers starting in August all the way until December for $2.99.

Courtesy of Nestlé Toll House

One of the best holidays in fall has to be Halloween, which is why it's crucial that any fall snack lineup include a spooky treat. Nestlé Toll House is bringing back its Monster Munch Oatmeal Cookie Dough, which comes with peanut butter and chocolate morsels topped with chocolate coated candy. This Oatmeal Cookie Dough is available for a limited time at retailers like Food Lion, Publix, Select Albertson’s/Safeway stores, Hy-Vee, Wakefern Shaw’s, and Market Basket, and retails at or around $2.99. All four items — the Pumpkin Spice Filled Baking Truffles, the Sea Salt Caramel Flavored Filled Baking Truffles, the Fall’n Leaves Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and the Monster Munch Oatmeal Cookie Dough will roll out throughout August and stay on shelves for the fall season, per the brand.

Even though summer is usually my favorite season, this fall is definitely going to be hard to beat with all these mouth-watering concoctions available for the season.