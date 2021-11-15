We’re rolling in on Thanksgiving, and if you’re the one doing the cooking, you already know how important it is to prep. There are sides, rolls, veggies, and of course, the turkey, to cook, and trying to get it all done and on the table is no small feat. To make it easier on yourself, check out these Instant Pot Thanksgiving recipes that take a fraction of the time to make.

Everyone loves to make their favorite Thanksgiving recipes the way their family makes them. Here’s the thing, though. Thanksgiving food is great and all, but the holiday is really about spending time with the people you love most, even if stuffing and pumpkin pie are close contenders. That means the sooner you get the meal on the table, the more time you get to spend hanging out, watching football, or playing family charades. Luckily, the Instant Pot is such a brilliant appliance that you won’t even notice the difference with your favorite Thanksgiving dishes.

Not only can you can sauté, fry, pressure cook, and so much more, but a lot of Thanksgiving Instant Pot recipes also require no prep at all. Just pop in all the ingredients, set the timer, and let the appliance do its thing. It’s that simple. You can even sneak in a card game or two while your meal is cooking.

Tthe best part is that you can cook just about anything in the Instant Pot, including all your favorite Thanksgiving sides, appetizers, and desserts. Check out some of these easy TikTok recipes to help you prep for the big day.

This Mouthwatering TikTok Turkey @coolhipfrank If you’re having a small gathering this year, check out TikToker @coolhipfrank’s easy 3-pound turkey recipe. Once your turkey has been defrosted, all you have to do is set it inside the Instant Pot and apply all the rubs and spices you want. Then, pressure cook it for 35 minutes and finish it off with some time in the oven. The directions for the Instant Pot turkey are displayed over the TikTok video the entire time, making it super easy to follow along.

These Easy Deviled Eggs That Make A Great App Deviled eggs are the perfect app to kick off your meal, and this easy TikTok Instant Pot recipe lays out how to do it in a snap. First, @wendiallison hard boils her eggs in the Instant Pot, which takes about half the time that it does to cook them on the stovetop. Then, she gives them an ice bath, easily peels off the shells, and makes the filling so they’re ready to serve.

This Sweet And Tart Cranberry Sauce TikTok It only takes three ingredients to make @lynnswayoflife’s Instant Pot cranberry sauce recipe, and it tastes so much fresher than the canned stuff. You only need fresh cranberries, granulated sugar, and orange juice to make it happen. Place all the ingredients into the Instant Pot, set the timer for eight minutes, and release the steam. It’s really that simple.

This Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese Tiktoker @kwibz_ doesn’t mess around when it comes to making extra cheesy mac and cheese in the Instant Pot. All you have to do is add water and your noodles of choice to the Pot, then set for four minutes. Once you’ve released the steam and checked to make sure the noodles are cooked, add butter (a lot), heavy cream (a lot) and three types of shredded cheese to make a cheesy side dish that’s sure to be a hit.

These Mini Pumpkin Pies That Are Love At First Bite @lambertslately Now your guests can have their own bite-sized treat with this mini pumpkin pie TikTok recipe. Creator @lambertslately gives you step-by-step instructions for making a graham cracker crust and creamy pumpkin filling for each pie. Then, stack the individual mini pies inside the Instant Pot and pressure cook for 10 minutes. Top with fresh whipped cream and serve.

This Cider That’s Apple-solutely Delicious Not only does this Instant Pot cider recipe look amazing, but it’s also sure to make your entire house smell divine. First, @samanthaholleyfitness adds fresh, sliced apples and oranges to her Instant Pot, then adds all the aromatics, like cloves and fresh cinnamon sticks, and water. Just set the Instant Pot for 15 minutes to let all the ingredients simmer together, then strain the fruit and spices. Whether you serve it hot or cold, your guests are sure to be impressed.

These Spud-tacular Mashed Potatoes @madison_littlejohn TikToker @madison_littlejohn swears that making Instant Pot mashed potatoes is the easiest way to go. First, peel and cut about two pounds of potatoes, then set inside your Instant Pot with a cup of water. Let them pressure cook for about 10 minutes, and release the steam. Now comes the fun part. You can use a masher or mixer to smooth them out while simultaneously adding cream, butter, and any seasonings you want.