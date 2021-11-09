Before you start breaking out the icicle lights and tinsel garland, there’s still one more fall holiday to prepare for — Thanksgiving. While Thanksgiving may not be taking over stores the same way Christmas does this time of year, there are still so many cute ways to decorate your home with fall leaves, pumpkin gourds, and Insta-worthy tablescapes for Turkey Day. If you need some inspo, just check out these TikTok Thanksgiving decor ideas straight from the FYP.
The best part of all is that these Thanksgiving decor hacks are super budget-friendly. With one trip to the dollar store, you can find tons of items to DIY your very own centerpieces for the table and floral arrangements to impress your fam. You may even want to plan a DIY and wine night with your roomies to make DIY decor for your Friendsgiving feast. While you’re getting your craft on, you can watch some movies with Thanksgiving vibes like You’ve Got Mail and Planes, Trains, and Automobiles while sipping on some homemade pumpkin spice lattes.
To plan out what you’ll be making and supplies you need, just check out this list of 13 Thanksgiving decor hacks and ideas from TikTok. With the right mini pumpkins and golden fall leaves, you’ll have the tur-keyto getting into the Thanksgiving spirit.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.