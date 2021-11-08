These Friendsgiving Decor Ideas Inspired By Schitt’s Creek Are Simply The Best

There are a million reasons why Schitt’s Creek is still so iconic, including the amazing style of its main characters. We could all take a leaf from David Rose’s monochromatic fashion sense and apply it to our holiday decor. Instead of the traditional cranberry-colored table linens, you could change things up and make all your table settings black and white like David’s sweaters. You could also add in some boho chic feathers in honor of Alexis, or bring in some multi-colored wigs for Moira. Honestly, you could do all of them for a Schitt’s Creek-themed Friendsgiving party.
Of course, you’ll want to capture some of the funniest moments from Schitt’s Creekat your get-together. You could grab some Rosebud Motel coasters for the table, or pop a few hilarious quotes from your favorite characters around the house. Your besties will delight in all the nostalgia, and you won’t even have to bedazzle anything (probably).
If you want to take your Thanksgiving celebration with your BFFs to the next level, check out these Friendsgiving Schitt’s Creek party decor ideas and hit up your local Rose Apothecary ASAP.
