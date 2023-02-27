To say March will be a big month would be a severe understatement. The astrological new year is underway, fam. That means don’t undermine your March 2023 horoscope, as it is incredibly pivotal to understanding the astrology up ahead.

Important Astrological Dates In March 2023

March 2: Mercury’s transit into Pisces

March 7: Full moon in Virgo; Saturn in Pisces

March 16: Venus in Taurus

March 19: Mercury’s transit into Aries

March 20: Aries season begins

March 21: New moon in Aries

March 23: Pluto’s transit into Aquarius

March 25: Mars in Gemini ends

March 2023 Astrological Overview

Kicking off the most hectic month of the year, Mercury — the planet that governs communication style and thought process — will join the sun via the all-encompassing sign of Pisces on March 2. (Savvy Mercury is in detriment when transiting through this elusive water sign, as it is the exact opposite of methodical and strategic, so don’t be discouraged if you’re swimming in your feelings, or dealing some serious brain fog.) This event will occur after joining forces with Saturn via the last degrees of Aquarius, where the messenger planet exalts. It will feel like a brutally honest conversation or an unexpected reality check, followed by a flood of emotions.

Mark March 7 on your calendars, because this will be a Very Big Day. On the one hand, there will be a Mercury-ruled full moon. (For reference, think back to the August 2022 new moon in Virgo, as this lunation will more than likely bring something full circle.) On the other hand, less than an hour away, will be Saturn’s debut in Pisces. (The taskmaster planet last traveled through this water sign between May 1993 and April 1996, so you’ll definitely want to reflect back on this time of your life, if applicable, for reference.) Also known as the Lord of Karma, Saturn represents discipline and structure; its energy is grounding, and challenges the collective to hold themselves accountable. Pisces prefers to dream and sweep things under the rug, which is where Saturn comes into play. This could clear up some areas where you’ve unconsciously sabotaged your growth or potential.

On a brighter note, Venus will return to its sign of rulership, Taurus, where it thrives and exalts on March 16. Venus is the planet of romance, pleasure and abundance, so be sure to harness the magic of this extra-Venusian transit. Come March 19, Mercury will join Jupiter via the sign of Aries, where it’s as bold as it is impulsive, so think before you say something in the heat of the moment. Speaking of the heat, the sun will enter Aries shortly after on March 20 — during the spring equinox — which also happens to be the astrological new year. Are you ready to spring forward?

After a 15-year-journey through Capricorn, Pluto — planet of destruction, transformation, and regeneration — will make its debut in the humanitarian-like Aquarius, where it will begin to unveil the dark side of society’s makeup. Last but certainly not least, go-getter Mars will finally conclude its journey through Gemini on March 25, after spending the last five months transiting through this mutable air sign. The red planet doesn’t necessarily enjoy being in the sign of Cancer, but it’s a nice change of pace.

Here’s what’s in store for you in March, according to your sun and rising sign:

March 2023 Horoscopes by Zodiac Sign

Aries March 2023 Horoscope (March 21-April 19)

You are mentally and spiritually preparing yourself for a brand-new solar season, Aries. Although, before celebrating another magical trip around the sun, the cosmos is bringing emphasis to the structure of your hopes, wishes and dreams, especially those of you who have been in the process of aligning yourself with a professional goal, and soul mission. And though being brutally honest with ourselves isn’t always pretty, this month’s meticulous full moon in Virgo will support you as you wrap up this significant chapter, whether it be in terms of your health habits, or your work routine and general due diligence. This lunation will take place on the same day Saturn enters Pisces, and your 12th house of healing, spirituality and unconscious realms. Not the easiest transit to endure, but it will ultimately help you break free from patterns of self-sabotage, as well as what has been keeping you spiritually stagnant.

On a brighter note, Venus will be entering its home sign Taurus, and your sensually driven second house of money on March 16. This is always a plus, whether you're looking for some R&R or simply in the mood to splurge. You'll definitely want to tap into this energy for financial investments. Just in time for your birthday, Mercury and the sun will join lucky Jupiter in your sign between March 19 and 20. It's time to celebrate, and the best part? The moon will renew itself in your sign on March 21, so don't forget to make a wish. Also, after five months in Gemini, your celestial ruler, Mars, finally concludes its journey through the busiest area of your chart, entering domestic Cancer on March 25. Time to put some of that energy and pizzazz into personal matters; just make sure you're not lashing out on your loved ones.

Taurus March 2023 Horoscope (April 20-May 20)

Friends are where your heart is this season, Taurus. Although, when considering Mercury's close proximity to Saturn between March 1 and 2, the cosmos is encouraging you to lean on your ride-or-dies, while others of you contemplate the structure of your professional collaborations. Fortunately with the sun and Mercury glimmering through your socially conscious 11th house of future visions for more than half of the month, you will be as inspired as ever to solidify your long-term goals, and dream team. Speaking of, there will be a full moon in Virgo on the same day Saturn enters Pisces (your 11th house), potentially highlighting the gifts, talents and abilities you're ready to share with the masses. The best part of March? When your celestial ruler, Venus, debuts in your sign, of course.

On March 16, your sensually driven goddess planet will be back in its element which, in turn, heightens your charm and powers of seduction. You're confident, grounded and financially savvy under these lovely Venus beams, so be sure to harness the magic of Aphrodite. If you're in the mood to lay low mid-month, it's likely due to the stellium of energies (sun, Mercury, Jupiter) transiting through Aries, and your sleepy 12th house of closure, rest, and all things behind the scenes. Don't undermine this seasonal resting period, as it a sweet breather before you celebrate your birthday festivities later in April. Lean on the new moon energy on March 21 for the peace and serenity you crave, even if it requires you taking the lead. Pluto will be debuting in Aquarius and your 10th house of authority on March 23, bringing a pivotal prelude of what's to come.

Gemini March 2023 Horoscope (May 21-June 20)

The mic's in your hands this month, but you'll wanna think twice before casually schmoozing through your next pow wow, Gemini. After all, with savvy Mercury (your celestial ruler) entering Pisces and your 10th house of authority on March 2, there will not only be more emphasis on professional matters, but a lot less logic than you're used to. Mercury isn't thrilled in this area of your chart, so tapping into your intuition is a must. This may have something to do with a superior or parental figure, especially when considering this month's full moon in Virgo, via your fourth house of home, family and emotional foundation. Is something coming full-circle for you in the home front? Saturn entering your 10th house of boss moves that same day goes hand-in-hand with this energy, and potential level-up.

Something's shifting in your personal life, leaving you with no choice but to get down to business and hold yourself accountable moving forward. On a brighter note, your celestial ruler, Mercury, will be joining the sun and Jupiter in Aries on March 19, bringing energy and momentum to your 11th house of friendship and society, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart on March 21. This will be the precipice of something significant, perhaps in the professional arena, especially when considering Pluto's ingress into Aquarius and your ninth house of expansion shortly after. Others of you may opt for an entrepreneurial journey, or a social-media collaboration. And with Mars finally concluding its journey through your sign on March 25, you will have the energy and drive to focus on your finances, and sensual delights.

Cancer March 2023 Horoscope (June 21-July 22)

Your philosophy and belief systems are being brought to the forefront this month, along with your sense of authority, Cancer. For instance, March kicks off with savvy Mercury initially joining forces with Saturn on March 2 — via your eighth house of intimate unions and shared resources — which could, in turn, come with a significant reality check, specifically when pertaining to matters surrounding your individual freedom within these partnerships. That same day, Mercury will debut in nebulous Pisces, charging up your expansive ninth house of higher education, self-discovery and unknown territory. The sun (ruler of your money-sector) is also here, energizing and revitalizing your spiritual outlook on things. There will also be a full moon in Virgo on Mar. 7, shaking up your curious third house of communication, short trips and immediate surroundings, just an hour or so before Saturn enters Pisces.

Important details may suddenly resurface... and on the dark side, overcomplicate your intuitive perception of things. Stay grounded, and be sure to consider the bigger picture when planning ahead. Balance is everything. Luckily, with the help of Venus' shift into Taurus — activating your 11th house of associations, societal affairs and individual freedom — you have the stability and support of your community at this time. Between March 19 and 20, Mercury and the sun will join lucky Jupiter in Aries, via your bossy 10th house of authority, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart. You're being encouraged to be as bold and as courageous as ever on this new journey, and Mars' shift into your sign on March 25 is equivalent to your emotional suit and armor. Do keep in mind, Pluto will be entering Aquarius on March 23, suggesting the renewal and liberation surrounding your joint ventures.

Leo March 2023 Horoscope (July 23-Aug. 22)

Honesty and integrity is key this month, Leo. After all, it does begin with Mercury joining forces with Saturn in Aquarius — via your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others, which can suggest the possibility of you partaking in a brutally-honest conversation on March 2. Keep in mind, the messenger planet will be entering Pisces that same day, joining the sun in your intimate eighth house of intimate unions, joint ventures, and shared resources, which can speak of a marital contract or an ambiguous source of income. The irony of this, however, is this month's full moon in meticulous (and Mercury-ruled) Virgo, as it will touch down on your stability-seeking second house of value systems, and sense of security. A financial agreement could seem shady and/or slippery at first, but with Saturn entering this area of your chart on the same day, chances are it's the exact opposite.

On March 15, Venus will be making its dazzling debut in Taurus, bringing abundance and stability to your 10th house of authority, reputation and public persona, which is always a plus. Then again, this still wouldn't compare to Mercury and the sun (your ruler) joining lucky Jupiter in Aries between March 19 and 21, as it will bring momentum and energy to your long term goals, and desire for adventure. And with the moon renewing itself in this area of your chart the following day, there will more than likely be an enticing offer and/or risk you're contemplating in the process. Talk about a new beginning, Leo. Pluto's ingress into Aquarius, and your relationship sector on Mar. 23 will begin to shake things up in your world, mainly when it comes to the darker attributes of your social surroundings, and sense of belonging in the world. To be continued...

Virgo March 2023 Horoscope (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

It takes two to tango, but the only person you can truly speak for is yourself, Virgo. In the meantime, before shifting the majority of your focus towards your one-on-one relationships, your celestial ruler, Mercury, will join forces with taskmaster Saturn via your sixth house of health, daily rituals, and acts of service on March 2. A significant duty is being completed, and with your ruler, Mercury, joining the sun in your partnership sector that same day, you could finally be surrendering to ebb and flow of your relationship dynamics. There will be a full moon in your sign shortly after, while its ruler wanders your seventh house of contractual agreements, followed by Saturn's debut in this area of your chart. Your "duty" towards a commitment and/or partnership could be coming to a close, while others of you become clear on what needs structure and more discipline on your part.

How committed are you? Speaking of which, lady Venus will return to its home-sign Taurus, bringing abundance, stability and sensuality to themes surrounding your expansive ninth house of higher learning and self-discovery. Feeling the call to blog about your lifestyle, and take to social media to monetize your recent investments? Others of you may take it a step further and tie the knot with a significant other. On that note, Mercury and the sun's debut in Aries — followed by the new moon on March 21 — brings passionate new beginnings to your intimate unions, some of which will bring alchemy and transformation to everything from your health habits to your day-to-day lifestyle. Leave it to Pluto in Aquarius to shake things up, but even still, this barely scratches the surface.

Libra March 2023 Horoscope (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You're taking care of you, and allowing to the highest vibration of your day-to-day lifestyle to manifest, Libra. This, however, will more than likely stem from Mercury's final conjunction to Saturn in Aquarius on Mar, 2, as the messenger planet will debut in Pisces via your sixth house of daily rituals that same day. If you were feeling limited and/or restricted (when it comes to your individual freedom) things will begin to shift. For instance, after the moon peaks in Virgo — which will likely require you to surrender a mindset and/or health habit that isn't serving you — Saturn will debut in Pisces, and your sixth house of mindfulness on March 7. This is where you will be, essentially, confronted and challenged to hold yourself accountable. On a brighter note, your celestial ruler, Venus, will be entering its (other) home-sign Taurus, bringing sensuality and abundance to your eighth house of intimacy on March 16.

If you were waiting for a significant amount of money to process, or for a loan to be finalized, this could be your lucky break. (Although, you might wanna wait for Jupiter in Taurus later in the year) Shortly after, between March 19 and 20, Mercury and the sun will join lucky Jupiter in Aries — via your seventh house of relationships, and contractual agreements – followed by a new moon in this area of your chart on March 21. The new beginning you're experiencing within yourself is reflecting onto your one-on-one relationships, and Pluto's ingress into Aquarius on March 23 will begin to slowly but surely transform the dynamic of your self-expression. This will take time to come into effect, but you will more than likely feel a power urge to rebel against previous traditions, and identities.

Scorpio March 2023 Horoscope (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Realizing your restrictions and limited beliefs around stability will set you free, Scorpio. You're also gaining clarity on the final steps surrounding a personal matter, or a pending conversation with a family member this month, when Mercury joins forces with taskmaster Saturn. That same day, Mercury will slip into Pisces, and your fifth house of authenticity, passion projects and self-expression, shifting your perspective from intellectual to intuitive, and emotional. There's something unique you're meant to share with the rest of the world, and the full moon in Virgo on March 7 is bringing clarity and fruition to your 11th house of future visions. That same day, Saturn will enter Pisces, bringing stability and discipline to everything from your creative pursuits to your personal branding, but there's more.

If you're in the process of contemplating a collaboration and/or creative partnership, Venus' dazzling debut in Taurus on March 16 is the epitome of divine timing. Whether professionally or romantically, there is a potential for something stable and long-lasting. The question is, are you willing to put in the work that comes with it? Mercury and the sun will join lucky Jupiter in Aries during the spring equinox, followed by a new moon in the same sign in March 21. A new beginning in this area of life is almost inevitable, but with Pluto entering Aquarius on March 23, you could also be distracted by the intensity and transformation occurring in your personal life. Your freedom is top of mind, and Mars' official debut into your sister sign Cancer on March 25 encourages you to trust your intuition, and follow your heart moving forward.

Sagittarius March 2023 Horoscope (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A conversation that's been long-overdue could finally surface this month, but it's important for you to find balance between your compassion for others, and your individual truth, Sagittarius. On March 2, before officially slipping in Pisces, Mercury will join forces with taskmaster Saturn via the final the degrees of Aquarius. Being brutally honest with yourself is key, especially those of you in the process of making an important decision. And with the moon reaching its peak of fullness in Virgo on March 7 — the same day Saturn enters your third house of communication and immediate surroundings — you could be gaining clarity on the areas where you've unconsciously disregarded your needs to some degree. Maybe it's via professional matters or a prominent parental figure; either way, you're being called to take charge moving forward.

Sensually driven Venus will be entering its sign of rulership, Taurus, where it will ignite your sixth house of daily routines, health habits and acts of service. This is an excellent transit for stability, harmony and general mindfulness, so don't let it pass you by. It gets better though, as the sun and Mercury will join your celestial ruler, Jupiter, in Aries, bringing energy and vitality to your expressive fifth house of love, passion and pleasure. What makes you happy, and brings you genuine joy? Whether it be a creative venture or passionate love story, this is no holds barred. The moon will also be renewing itself in this area of your chart on March 21, so be sure to set your intentions wisely. Last but definitely not least, Pluto will make its first-official debut in Aquarius on March 23, highlighting the darker attributes of your immediate circles and thought processes.

Capricorn March 2023 Horoscope (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You're choosing to keep a high vibe this month, Capricorn. This decision, however, comes after a serious wake-up call on March 2, when Mercury joins forces with taskmaster Saturn via the final degrees of freedom-loving Aquarius. Getting clear on your values requires a certain amount of humility from your part, but with Mercury the messenger slipping into Pisces that same day, you are presented with a new pair of rose-colored glasses, and an opportunity to dream a little bigger. Speaking of, the moon will peak in your sister-sign, Virgo, on March 7, bringing emotional emphasis to your ninth house of expansion, and self-discovery. Where to next? That same day, your taskmaster ruler, Saturn, will be joining the sun and Mercury in your communication sector, and for the first time since 1996. That said, this will challenge you to reflect on the areas of communication where you've unconsciously sabotaged yourself in the past.

On a much sassier note, seductive Venus will be making its dazzling debut in Taurus, bringing abundance and sensuality to your fifth house of love, passion projects and self-expression. Dating? This is a delicious transit for getting your flirt on, and/or simply basking in the delight of it all. Keep in mind, the sun and Mercury will eventually join lucky Jupiter in your fourth house of home, family and innermost feelings, making it a more personal season for you. And with the moon renewing itself in this area of you chart on March 21. This new-found sense of security is reflecting onto your relationships, as well as your personal life, which goes hand-in-hand with Mars' ingress into Cancer and your seventh house of relationships. You're being called to nurture the connections that genuinely matter, so follow your intuition.

Aquarius March 2023 Horoscope (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You're stepping into your individual authenticity, and holding yourself accountable in the process, Aquarius. You've overcome a significant period of change, not to mention a serious level-up, but taskmaster Saturn's journey through your sign is almost over. However, Mercury the messenger will be joining the taskmaster planet in your sign on March 2, which is the epitome of a reality check. Whether it be one you're giving or receiving, something's becoming crystal clear. Shortly after, the messenger planet will ingress into Pisces, joining the sun in your stability-seeking second house of money, comfort and value systems. The topic of money could be top of mind, which goes hand in hand with this month's full moon in Virgo on Mar. 7. This is a completion and full-circle moment, namely when regarding a joint venture and/or shared resource.

The irony of this? Saturn will conclude its journey through your sign that same day, marking the end of a strenuous chapter. Fortunately, with Venus debuting in comfort-seeking Taurus the following day, you will have an innate sense of stability and Venusian sweetness to nurture your personal life, and sacred space. Between March 19 and 21, Mercury and the sun will join Jupiter in Aries in your communication sector, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart. A new-found outlook is inspiring and motivating you to take a leap forward, and you have the support of the cosmos, too. Speaking of a new outlook, a remarkably powerful era begins for you on Mar. 23, upon Pluto's debut in your sign. The Lord of the Underworld is not only here to empower and transform you, but also help you unveil what's been hidden from your conscious mind.

Pisces March 2023 Horoscope (Feb. 19-March 20)

You're stepping into what may initially seem like a challenging chapter, but it's always for your highest good, Pisces. March begins on a serious note, given Mercury's close proximity to taskmaster Saturn in Aquarius, via your 12th house of unconscious patterns. You could gain unexpected insight that feels like a big reality check on March 2, but it's being brought to your attention for a reason. This could also have something to do with your personal and/or professional partnerships, especially when considering this month's full moon in Virgo via your seventh house of contractual agreements, and significant others. Happening on March 7, the moon will reach its peak of fullness, just an hour or so before Saturn enters your sign for the first time since 1996. This is a pretty big deal, not gonna lie. But have no fear, as the taskmaster planet is only here to help you level-up, and crystalize the highest vibration of your identity.

On a sweeter note, lovely Venus will be making its dazzling debut in Taurus, via your curious third house of communication, thought process and immediate surroundings. This is extra flirty and delightful energy, so be sure to use it wisely, especially those of you in the midst of negotiating something financial. Mercury and the sun will eventually join Jupiter in Aries (in your money sector) between March 19 and 20, followed by a new moon in this area of your chart on March 21. Plant your seeds of intention, and reflect on the financial leads you desire moving forward. The same goes for your self-confidence, so chin up. Go-getter Mars will finally conclude its journey through Gemini on March 25, making its official debut in Cancer and your fifth house of love, passion, and pleasure. Your emotional intelligence is heightened, and as attractive as ever.