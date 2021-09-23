Libras are the partnership-oriented souls of the zodiac; they’re all about connection, and can form relationships with just about anybody. Their fellow cardinal sign Capricorn, though? They are some of the hardest-working people, but they tend to let their close relationships fall by the wayside. Fortunately, that doesn’t mean Libra-Capricorn friendship compatibility is doomed. It just requires a *little* extra effort, since these two signs are incredibly different.

For instance, Libra is a cardinal air sign, and Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign. Being cardinal signs, they’re both the initiators of the zodiac, so that’s one similarity. Since they differ by element, what motivates each of them is contrasting. And for that reason, a friendship between the pair could go either way.

Expanding on that even further, Capricorns are incredibly goal-oriented; they work hard, and they rarely take time to sit back and enjoy the fruits of their labor, because they’re always setting another goal for themselves. Libras, on the other hand, are much more laid-back and care far more about their relationships than their accolades. In a friendship, Libra must understand that work is the No. 1 thing on Capricorn’s list, and that relationships for them may not always come first. Capricorns will also have to understand that it gets lonely at the top, and relationships are just as important as their success. This, along with a few other key points I’ve mapped out for you below, can easily make or break this relationship.

1. Libra Is All About Ideas; Capricorn Is All About Reality.

As an air sign, Libra individuals love good conversation. They’re all about mental stimulation in all of its different forms, including juicy gossip or simply surface-level small talk. They can strike up a chat with just about anyone, making them incredibly likable off the bat. Capricorns definitely differ in this regard; they’re not too into small talk. As a logical earth sign, they only care to hear about the proven facts, no matter how boring or mundane they may seem. They rarely make time for things they deem as pointless, such as mindless chitchat or expanding their social circle.

This difference can cause a disconnect in this relationship, as Libra is open to any sort of connection no matter how surface-level it may be, and Capricorn people can be a bit more cold and reserved. In a friendship, this initial difference may make it challenging for these two to connect right off the bat.

2. Capricorns Aim To Assert Themselves, While Libras Are Non-Confrontational.

Capricorns are some of the most successful people out there. One of the biggest reasons for this is because they aren’t afraid to assert themselves. Capricorns understand that achievements don’t simply fall into your lap, you have to go after them. This is precisely where Libras contrast. Unlike Capricorn, Libra takes more of a passive approach to most things. They excel at conflict resolution, but dislike instances where they may have to be aggressive or assertive. Because of this, Capricorn may easily become annoyed by Libra’s relaxed demeanor, and Libra may see Capricorn as someone who’s a bit too serious.

Together, this duo can learn a lot from each other: Capricorn can learn to lighten up, and Libra can be encouraged to go after what they want. Getting to the point where they aren’t driving each other up the wall is the biggest challenge here.

3. Their Different Planetary Rulers Play A Factor, Too.

These two signs have rulers that couldn’t be more different. Libra is ruled by Venus, and Capricorn is ruled by Saturn. These two planets represent completely different things: Venus is all about love, unity, and creativity, while Saturn is all about discipline, rigidity, and discernment. As a duo, Libra and Capricorn are coming from very different sides, making it pretty challenging to see eye to eye. Libra likes light-hearted connections, and Capricorn is much more of a “business as usual” kind of person.

While there’s still hope for this dynamic, it will require a lot of patience from both ends. If these two signs are willing to try to understand the other, they can definitely make a relationship work.