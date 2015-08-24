You may have heard you were born on a cusp. Pop astrology has had a field day with the concept of “cusps,” leading so many to dub themselves “cusp babies.” The idea is that if you were born during the days in which one astrological season blends into another, then you would be on the “cusp” of both zodiac signs. For example, if you were born on, say, Aug. 22, then some would consider you to be a Leo-Virgo cusp, because you were born around the time that Leo season ends and Virgo season begins.

Well, I’m sorry to burst the “cusp baby” bubble, but cusps are not real. When you look at the technicalities and rules of astrology, it’s virtually impossible to be born on the cusp of two sun signs. After all, the sun cannot be in two places at once, which means the sun cannot be in two zodiac signs at once. You have one sun sign, not two. Period. That’s why it’s vital to find out your exact birth time so that you can type it into a birth chart calculator and figure out which zodiac sign the sun was in when you were born. Each zodiac sign contains 30 degrees in the zodiac calendar and the sun makes a point of traveling across every single degree, so the sun is always in a very specific position.

If you’re heartbroken that you’re not, in fact, a “cusp baby,” there’s no need to fret. This doesn’t mean a supposed Virgo-Leo cusp can’t have the influence of both zodiac signs in their chart. There’s still a chance you were born with your sun in Virgo, and your Mercury and/or Venus in Leo (and vice versa). Believe it or not, every single zodiac sign is actually present in your birth chart. So, while cusps aren’t real, you can certainly consider yourself an amalgam of two zodiac signs. Elite Daily spoke with pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas about the subject of those who consider themselves to be part Leo, part Virgo, and his thoughts may surprise you.

1. Leo-Virgos Are The Perfect Combination Of Unforgivably Bold, Dynamic, And Considerate

“Leo-Virgos are dynamic and often very persuasive. This is because the sun and Mercury infuse their personality (sun rules Leo, Mercury rules Virgo),” Thomas tells Elite Daily.

While Leos are known for their ability to assert command in almost any situation, the Virgo side of the equation helps to bring this fiery trait back down to earth. Virgos are known to be grounded. They are more likely to step back and keep an analytic eye on a situation, rather than push their way to the center of it like a Leo.

As such, someone with both Leo and Virgo energy makes for an interesting, dynamic combination when properly understood. While the individuals will likely still display the strength, assertion, and passion of a Leo, the Virgo influence will help them find the right balance and prevent their strength from coming across as overpowering. When it comes to business practice, this is an awesome instinct to have. “They will be able to tackle big projects and big dreams by focusing on the details,” says Thomas.

2. Leo-Virgos Make Some Of The Best Lovers

I think all signs have reasons to believe they are the best in certain categories, and I am not here to fight that, but I do believe people born on the Leo-Virgo cusp have the potential to make some of the best lovers. Thomas agrees, saying, “All signs have their own way of love/sex, and what makes them wonderful. I would say that [Leo-Virgos] are passionate and attentive lovers.”

The Leo sign is a fire sign, and when we think of passion, we want that fire. (I'm talking every nerve in your body at attention and pulsing with heat and intensity kind of fire.)

So, what do Virgos bring to this mix? Virgos are known to be extremely observant, astute and inherent perfectionists. When combined with Leo's passion in the realm of love, you get an individual who is tender and attuned to your emotions and needs. The Leo influence can also help bring the Virgo in them alive in areas where they may otherwise be timid.

3. Leo-Virgos Will Thrive In The Spotlight, But Not Steal It

People born on this cusp have the fun-loving nature of a Leo, while still maintaining some of the reservation attributed to the Virgo sign. While Leos are known to bask in the spotlight, the Virgo pull will help to keep this need at bay, while the Leo influence will ensure that when the spotlight is cast upon them, they will be undeniable in their appeal.

Leo-Virgos are the type of people who have no problem entertaining a crowd with both grace and grandeur, but can also be content when the attention is on someone else. This helps to ensure that the Leo influence doesn't rub anyone the wrong way.

4. Leo-Virgos Are An Intellectual Force To Be Reckoned With

“[Leo-Virgos] incorporate intellect into their work/art and can truly make it have staying power; they’ll also see possibilities for business/money rather well,” says Thomas. Virgos are known for their intelligence and methodology, while Leos are known for their expression and charm. These are people who are intellectually savvy with the ability to think eloquently on their feet and establish critical working relationships with everyone they meet.

Not only that, but Leo-Virgos will stop at nothing to achieve what they've set out to do. Have no doubt, the Leo-Virgos you meet are out to make some serious waves, and they will.

5. Leo-Virgos Know How To Have A Good Time, And More Importantly, They Will Always Have Your Back

The Leo-Virgo is someone who isn't reckless, but knows how to have a great time. Not only that, but Leos are known for their intense loyalty, almost to a fault. This trait transfers over to those born under the Leo-Virgo cusp; these are the people who will always have your back. Thomas tells Elite Daily, “They [are] highly loyal and very passionate about their friends.”

Don't be mistaken; Leo-Virgos won't be walked over, but they will always put themselves out for the people in their life. These individuals are passionate about life, and equally as passionate about the people they share it with.