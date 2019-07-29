You are a multi-dimensional being. So if you find yourself gravitating toward more than one hobby, you should feel free to indulge in your happiness and celebrate your versatility. The same kind of thinking goes for astrology; your sun sign is simply part of the equation of who you are — it doesn't tell the whole story. But if you think being born on the cusp means you're a hybrid of two zodiac signs... well, guess again. There really is no such thing as a "cusper." If there were, then that would change everything about you and who you are.

Astrology is a wonderful tool to work with — especially if you want to learn more about yourself — but it's easy to confuse the energy of your personal planets (moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars) with your actual sun sign. Your sun sign gets its meaning from the sun, aka the earth's greatest source of energy. The sun is a symbol of the ego and your soul's greatest purpose, and your sun sign describes your basic nature and your personality traits, per CafeAstrology.com. This ever-glowing luminary lives in the center of the solar system, which is why it's equivalent to your unique core.

If you're one of the many who genuinely believe you were born on the cusp of two zodiac signs, I can understand why. Let's say you were born on June 21; would that make you a Gemini or a Cancer? This is when most people make the assumption they're "on the cusp" of both Gemini and Cancer. However, despite how enchanting this celestial combination seems, it sadly couldn't be more of a myth. So how can you tell which astrological sign you fall under when you feel like you're "born on the cusp"? Let me tell you:

Shutterstock

The entire zodiac wheel is made up of 360 degrees; there are 12 signs in the zodiac, which means each zodiac sign is comprised of 30 degrees. It doesn't matter what type of horoscope you normally read or natal chart you have in hand, astrology is forever based off the very same 360 degrees — no ifs, ands, or buts about it. A person's birth chart provides them with an exact screenshot of the sky the moment they took their very first breath. Here, you'll find which zodiac sign each of the planets traveled through at your time of birth.

So, even if you feel like you're three quarters of one zodiac sign and a quarter of another, the sun was only traveling through one zodiac sign when you were born. It doesn't matter how close your birthday is to another zodiac sign's cut-off date. If the sun was between zero and 29 degrees of a zodiac sign at your exact time of birth, that is your sun sign. But, if you're still skeptical, you can use a birth chart calculator to prove it. With that being said, it's important to look at your birth chart before you give credit to the wrong zodiac archetype.

Something else that gets confusing is recognizing the difference between your sun sign and your moon sign. Sure, the sun represents who you are at your core, but so does the moon. And while this has nothing to do with being born "on the cusp" of two signs, the moon is a symbol of your inner world and emotional foundation; hence, a lot of people resonate more with their moon sign than their actual sun sign — and that is why you may feel like you're a hybrid of more than one zodiac sign.

What can I say? Astrology is infinite, but there's only one sun... and there's only one you.