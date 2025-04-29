Khloé Kardashian is changing the snack game. Like the Jonas Brothers before her, the Good American co-founder just launched her very own popcorn brand. But unlike her fellow famous entrepreneurs, her brand of treats, Khloud Protein Popcorn — a combination of her name and “cloud,” which resembles the popped kernel — was made with health at the forefront.

The Kardashians star tells Elite Daily of the inspiration: “I love to snack, but finding something that’s quick, nutritious, and actually delicious has been hard. That’s where the idea for Khloud came from.” Instead of just another protein-filled snack on grocery shelves, Kardashian wanted to create something that didn’t “make you choose between taste or functionality.”

Khloud’s initial launch on Tuesday, April 29, includes three flavors: White Cheddar, Olive Oil & Sea Salt, and Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn. Each flavor comes from “Khloud dust,” which is a mix of seasoning and milk protein isolate (aka protein powder).

“We wanted to launch with flavors that felt nostalgic, but still elevated,” says the founder. She even enlisted her sisters — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner — to get in on the ground floor. “They’ve all been helpful taste-testers and have been so supportive,” Khloé says.

I got to have a taste-test of my own and sample each of Khloud’s initial flavors ahead of its debut. Below, you’ll find my honest reviews of each current edition of the protein-packed snack:

White Cheddar Is A Popular Choice

Khloé says the White Cheddar flavor is “bold, cheesy, and delicious,” which I absolutely agree with. As a cheese lover, I’m a sucker for savory white cheddar popcorn to snack on when I’m at home, and I found myself gravitating toward this flavor the most.

It reminds me of other brands like Smartfood’s White Cheddar, so it’s not completely unique flavor-wise. However, you know you’re getting more protein when you snack on Khloud, which can be important if you’re trying to meet your daily needs.

Lately, I’ve been reaching for the White Cheddar nonstop.

When discussing Saxon’s shake on The White Lotus Season 3, Tara Schmidt, lead dietitian for the Mayo Clinic Diet, previously told Elite Daily that you should “look for at least 20 grams of protein per serving,” and Khloud brings you closer to that goal with seven grams per serving. Each kernel is made with high-quality milk protein isolate, which might be why it dissolves so quickly when eating. That really stood out when I first tried Khloud. If you’re a texture person, you might be thrown off by how much this popcorn melts in your mouth, but the White Cheddar was the crunchiest of the three.

This is also Khloé’s current fave at the moment. “Lately, I’ve been reaching for the White Cheddar nonstop. It’s so satisfying and cheesy,” she says. The 40-year-old also admits this is the perfect choice for the movies or a girls night in: “White Cheddar is definitely my cozy snack.”

Rating: 4.75/5

Olive Oil & Sea Salt Is A Simple Flavor

If you’re looking for a plain salted popcorn to try first, the Olive Oil & Sea Salt is the one to get.

I couldn’t really taste the olive oil at all, so it just has a simple salted flavor. It also dissolves just the same with a powdery-like texture, but I noticed it got a little crunchier on Day 2 because I didn’t seal the bag up as much as I should have. That could be your crunch hack as well.

Khloé says the Olive Oil & Sea Salt is “simple, clean, classic,” and a great everyday snack — especially when you’re on the go.

Rating: 4.5/5

Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Is Interesting

For anyone with a sweet tooth, you’ll want to snag the Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn flavor.

According to Khloé, this flavor is “crunchy, craveable, salty, and sweet.” While I mostly agree, this might be the least crunchy flavor of the three. The Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn melted the quickest in my mouth to what felt like a popcorn powder. I didn’t mind it at all because the sweetness is so tasty. However, I can see how this might be a turnoff for anyone sensitive to food textures or who wants an extra crispy snack.

This also isn’t the kettle corn flavor you may expect. This has more of a coconut taste, due to the oil it’s made with, which the entire KarJenner crew seems to love. “Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn is currently my family’s favorite for anytime we are craving something sweet,” Khloé says.

Khloud

While it may be different than what I expected, as someone who loves flavored popcorn, I enjoyed the Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn.

Rating: 4.25/5

I’m eager to see what other flavors Khloé is working on next. She’s keeping tightlipped on that, though. “I can’t tell you just yet, but the possibilities are so fun to think about when it comes to snacks, which makes flavor innovation so fun.”

If you’re thinking about getting this first drop, Khloud Protein Popcorn is now available at Target and online at KhloudFoods.com.