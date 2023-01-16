The Jonas Brothers do too are continuing to build their popcorn empire. ICYMI, the “Burnin’ Up” singers released their own brand of popcorn in 2021 called Rob’s Backstage Popcorn, and the “highly classified recipe” quickly became “a Jonas Brothers backstage staple” snack. While the Jonas Brothers popcorn initially only came in one flavor, their new collab with Kelly Clarkson changes that. Here’s where to buy the Jonas Brothers’ BBQ popcorn so you can try it for yourself.

In their song “Year 3000,” the Jonas Brothers memorably sang their seventh album “outsold Kelly Clarkson,” but they failed to mention that in the year 2023, they would have a popcorn collab with the American Idol alum. That’s right, Rob’s Backstage Popcorn’s new flavor is Kelly’s Classic BBQ Popcorn inspired by the “Since U Been Gone” singer and her southern roots in Texas. The sweet and savory BBQ flavor was developed by Clarkson and the Jonas Brothers to be “unlike anything fans have had before.”

The origin story of the collab is also super cute. If you’ve been to a Jonas Brothers concert recently, you may have seen Nick, Joe, and Kevin snacking on Rob’s Popcorn while on stage. They can’t seem to get enough of it, and even brought some for Clarkson to try when they were on The Kelly Clarkson Show. That’s when Clarkson’s love for the popcorn began as well, and the rest is history. While a song by the Jonas Brothers and Kelly Clarkson would be a collab dream come true, this popcorn is a close second. If you’re looking to get your hands on your own bag, here’s where you can buy the Jonas Brothers’ BBQ popcorn to try it for yourself.

Where To Find Kelly Clarkson & The Jonas Brothers’ BBQ Popcorn

Rob's Backstage Popcorn

There’s no need to get off the couch, because you can buy Kelly’s Classic BBQ popcorn online at Rob’s Backstage Popcorn for $24. That comes with four bags of the BBQ-flavored popcorn, which also happens to be vegan, GMO free, and Kelly Clarkson-approved — aka the only seal of approval that matters.

Of course, if you are out and running errands, you can also stop by Walmart or Albertsons to pick up a bag beginning Jan. 14. Rob’s Backstage Popcorn will also appear at Sam’s Club on Jan. 27 and it’ll be in Kroger stores by early February. The price per bag in stores will be around $4 to $5, based on the retailer.

What Does Kelly Clarkson And The Jonas Brothers’ BBQ Popcorn Taste Like?

Rachel Chapman

As the biggest JoBro fan I know, I was so excited to get to try Kelly’s Classic BBQ popcorn before the launch. When it comes to snacks, I normally don’t gravitate towards popcorn as my first choice, but I’ll grab some if it’s around. Similarly, I like BBQ-flavored chips, but they’re not necessarily my first pick in a variety pack. Despite my positive yet unenthusiastic feelings about both things, I absolutely loved the Kelly’s Classic BBQ flavor.

Rob’s Backstage Popcorn delivered an immediate kick of smokey flavor that didn’t feel artificial at all and with none of the weird aftertaste I sometimes associate with BBQ-flavored snacks. I also really enjoyed the combo of the BBQ seasoning with the actual popcorn — it felt like eating corn on the cob at a backyard barbecue in the summer.

For comparison, I also tried the OG Rob’s Backstage Popcorn flavor for the first time and was pleasantly surprised by the perfect combination of sweet and savory notes with a real burst of garlic and onion flavor in each bite. I’m not quite sure which one I prefer, but I found myself reaching for the BBQ flavor more often. They both deserve a 4.5 out of 5 rating from me, so you could say “I’m a sucker” for Rob’s popcorn.