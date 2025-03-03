Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight. On March 2, Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to address a viral rumor — one that claimed her 15-year-old son, Mason Disick, has a baby. In her message, Kardashian denied the rumor and slammed the fake accounts claiming to be her son and “spinning lies.”

“I rarely address rumors or conspiracies regarding myself or my family, but this is about my child and it feels wrong to let anyone think for a second that these lies are remotely true. They are not,” she posted on IG. “Mason does not have a child.”

“These accounts that pretend to be him are definitely not. They are FAKE,” Kardashian continued. “My son really values his privacy, and I am asking all media to please be respectful: he is a kid with feelings and a beautiful life ahead of him.”

She added, “Please stop spreading false narratives and spinning lies. And to all the other people making videos about my kids (who, by the way, are minors), please stop and leave them alone.”

The false rumor started on TikTok when accounts began claiming that Disick had a 1-year-old daughter named Piper. The videos included screenshots of a Instagram Q&A where someone pretending to be Disick seemingly confirmed he had a baby — though the actual IG account was a fake and had no affiliation with the Kardashian family.

Instagram: @masondisick

Even before Kardashian weighed in, the internet did not fully believe that Disick could be a father. On X, formerly called Twitter, fans questioned the rumor. “wdym mason disick has a child? isn’t he 12,” one wrote. Another responded to the speculation on X, “tik tok users so weird because wdym they’re starting a rumour that 15 year old mason disick has a 1 year old daughter.”

As Kardashian mentioned in her post, Disick tends to keep his personal life pretty private. He no longer appears on The Kardashians reality show. And back in 2021, he encouraged his aunt Kim Kardashian to keep an eye on North West’s lives “just for safety.”

However, the 15-year-old did make a public Instagram account in May 2024. Under his first post, Kardashian left a sweet comment, “My first baby 🥹.”