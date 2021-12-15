There’s no denying Kim Kardashian is the coolest aunt on the block, and she just shared new insight into her and Mason Disick’s tight-knit relationship. On Dec. 14, Kardashian took to Instagram with a screenshot of a convo she had with her 12-year-old nephew, and it was so endearing. Mason may be young, but he’s wise beyond his years.

Kardashian and Disick’s text exchange came soon after North West went on TikTok live and sneakily took a video of her mom in bed. Seeing as Disick has pulled similar stunts in the past, he contacted his aunt to give his two cents on the scenario.

"Hi I don't wanna disrespect north but I don't think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn't correct and stuff like that, that she will regret," Mason told his aunt.

"I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said," he added. "Just in case for safety."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kardashian showed her appreciation for Disick’s concern with her 269 million followers online. “Now Mason is so mature! An insightful king,” she wrote, along with a crown emoji.

In a follow-up post to her Instagram Story, Kardashian revealed what she texted back to Disick. "I appreciate you looking out Mason And I agree. She felt bad and I don't think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

She also called him a “helpful king.”

Instagram

On the other hand, Kardashian was less than thrilled with North’s impromptu live video. In the clip, North stumbled into her mom’s room and began filming. "Mom, I'm live," North told Kardashian, who immediately shut down production. "No, stop. You're not allowed to," she told her daughter.

North is currently 8 years old, so Disick has a few years on her when it comes to learning how to balance privacy and social media. But with a little help from her cousin, hopefully she can take a page out of his book.