This Clip Of North Going Live On TikTok Without Kim's Permission Is Funny AF

Kim Kardashian’s shared TikTok account with her 8-year-old daughter, North West, has given fans so much insight into the family’s everyday lives. From relaxing spa days and trips to the park to festive Christmas outings, the mother-daughter duo seem to have so much fun posting content together. On Sunday, Dec. 12, North switched things up by giving her followers a live tour of her family’s home in Calabasas. It was all going well until fans realized North never received permission from her mother to go live. She ended up getting in trouble with Kardashian, and the results were hilarious.

North began her impromptu tour by showing viewers family portraits of the Kardashians. Afterward, she asked fans if they wanted to see the Sing 2 viewing party that her mother organized. “Say ‘yes’ right now,” North told her followers, instructing them to comment underneath the video. She then went downstairs and did a countdown before revealing a room filled with Sing 2 decorations. It was complete with balloons, cardboard cutouts of the characters from the upcoming film (which officially hits theaters on Dec. 22), and a cake.

In the middle of the tour, North's cousin, Reign Disick, who is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, caught her going live and tried to shut her video down. “No! No! No more views! You’re not allowed to be live!” Reign could be heard saying during the stream.

Later on, North peeked into her mom’s room and said, “Mom! I’m live,” while giggling. Kardashian wasn’t amused, however, because she could be heard telling her daughter, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to. North, come on,” while lying in bed on her phone.

“OK, bye,” North responded, though still recording. “Is she really live?” Kardashian asked before the video ended.

As of Dec. 14, Kardashian and North have gained over 2 million followers on TikTok since joining the platform over Thanksgiving weekend. Although it’s only been a few weeks, fans have already learned so much more about the two’s relationship, including the fact that North loves pranking her mom whenever she gets the chance.