The Last Full Moon Before The Summer Solstice Will Be Relaxing For 4 Signs

After a very mentally charged Gemini season, I’m certain you’re probably pretty eager for some chill, laid-back vibes. While the current climate is far from it (the summer solstice is only a few days away), the cosmos are finally beginning to quiet down. With Mercury retrograde *finally* over and the last full moon of the spring preparing to take center stage, the tone of the past few weeks is finally shifting. But the good thing is, it won’t be shaking things up too much for everyone. In fact, the June 2022 full moon in Sagittarius will be affect the cardinal signs the least, because it’ll be illuminating the quieter, cadent houses of each of their birth charts.

Since full moons represent the lunar cycle’s grand finale, they tend to affect every zodiac sign, but the modality and element of the sign lunations take place in can describe which zodiac signs can expect to feel this ripe energy the most, and which ones can expect to feel it the least. Taking place in the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius at 23 degrees on June 14, this full moon is all about shedding light on truth, knowledge, and wisdom. Gemini season allowed each sign to get curious and ask questions, but the Sagittarius full moon is about embracing what you already know to be true. The cardinal signs, however, won’t be feeling this energy as much as the others. Here’s what they can each expect:

Daniel Garrido/Moment/Getty Images

Aries (March 21-April 19)

While the full moon will be taking place in a fellow fire sign, you may not notice earth-shattering shifts in your world on June 14, Aries. You will, however, notice a desire to embrace higher knowledge and wisdom, as the full moon lights up your ninth house. This is a time where you may notice that you’re advising and counseling others more than usual, so be sure to embrace this energy. People can learn a lot from you right now, so don’t hesitate to share your stories; you never know who they might help. You may also feel inclined to embark on a journey of some kind, either physically or mentally. You’re a sponge for experiences now, so be sure to keep an open mind.

Cancer (June 22-July 22)

As the full moon in Sagittarius illuminates your sixth house of routines, work, and wellness on June 14, you may notice some realizations when it comes to the habits and rituals you’ve recently implemented in your life. As a water sign, you don’t tend to thrive when placed on any sort of rigid schedule, so be sure to lean into the flexibility that your day-to-day life is calling for. Your habits must offer you a sense of freedom and liberation, so if that isn’t the case, it may be time to make some changes. You also may called to embrace the wisdom and knowledge you’re able to discover in your mundane daily tasks, so be sure not to overlook them. There’s beauty in the small moments in life; that’s when life really happens.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 23)

On June 14, the full moon in Sagittarius will illuminate your third house of communication, thoughts, and ideas, reminding you of all the knowledge you currently hold within you. After a busy Gemini season where you’ve been eager to broaden your mind, now is the the time to consider what the lessons you’ve already learned can teach you. While you may feel as though these things aren’t worth paying attention to, they are worth paying attention to. June 14 is a great day to journal, reflect, and assess what you’ve learned over the last month. If you’re able, it’s also beneficial to share your thoughts and opinions with your community now. You have a lot you can teach others, so be sure not to underestimate your abilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

As the full moon takes place in your 12th house of isolation and withdrawal on June 14, you’ll be called to draw your energy inward and shift into reflective, introspective mode. What do your current mental health habits look like? Have you been getting enough rest? As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, you have a tendency to prioritize productivity, but this full moon is nudging you to find the beauty in stillness. It’ll be a subtle full moon for you, so its influence may be easy to overlook. If you can, consider how your downtime offers you freedom. You tend to do most things by the book, but this full moon is asking that you expand your horizons behind the scenes.