If you’ve been feeling like something’s in the air but haven’t quite been able to put a finger on it, there’s a pretty big reason why. Not only are we still in the midst of Mercury retrograde spring 2021, but there’s also an eclipse taking place on June 10. That’s right — another eclipse. The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on May 26 was similar to a full moon, and took place alongside the South Node, indicating the closing of a chapter. This time around, though, the eclipse is similar to a new moon and takes place alongside the North Node in Gemini, indicating increase or where you’re heading in the future. It’s also a solar eclipse, meaning that the sun and moon are joining forces. As you gear up for a (safe) hot girl summer, the spiritual meaning of the June 2021 eclipse is all about renewal, moving forward, and starting fresh.

Reminder: Eclipses happen about four times each year and are nothing to be afraid of. They simply correlate with changes and transformations in your life, depending on where they’re taking place in your birth chart. This year, the eclipses are taking place in mutable signs Gemini and Sagittarius, placing emphasis on communication and knowledge. Think of Gemini energy as the student, and Sagittarius energy as the teacher. These eclipses are trying to teach you something, so be sure to pay close attention to its messages. The eclipse in Gemini on June 10 has an interesting twist, though, because Mercury retrograde will be right there with the sun and the moon as they endure this eclipse, doubling down on communication and information being emphasized. Since Mercury will be wrapped up in this energy, communication could be a challenge, but there’s a deeper message here that you’re meant to uncover.

VW Pics/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

The Solar Eclipse In Gemini Takes Place On June 10, 2021 At 6:51 AM EST

The North and South Node are the key factors in any eclipse, and any time the luminaries come in contact with them, they embark on their eclipse cycle. The North and South Nodes aren’t actually planets though — they’re points where the moon and the Earth’s orbits intersect. They represent areas of increase and decrease, and can point to where you’re coming from, but also where you’re going. The lunar eclipse in Sagittarius was all about letting go of the idea that you have all the answers — because in reality, no one does. The South Node in Sagittarius points to you stepping back from the bigger picture and analyzing the fine details, because there’s so much to learn and discover there. The solar eclipse in Gemini is all about information, details, and — being Mercury-ruled — communication, of course.

Since solar eclipses are like new moons, the sun and the moon will be joining forces in Gemini, along with Mercury, emphasizing the area of your chart governed by this sign. This is an excellent time to reflect on what this area of your chart is trying to teach you, and when Mercury stations direct on June 22, it’ll fully be time to embrace the new beginnings that your Gemini-ruled house has to offer. Eclipses are a great time to pause and reflect, so be sure to use this time to prepare for your fresh start.