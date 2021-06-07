Eclipses are a time for drastic changes and renewals, which isn’t always a pleasant or enjoyable experience. In ancient times, astrologers noted that eclipses tended to coincide with some sort of natural disaster — think earthquakes, floods, and droughts — but nowadays, they tend to affect you more on a personal level. Eclipses may sound scary and daunting, but they actually happen about four times each year, so you’ve lived through dozens at this point. The signs that the eclipses take place in are important too, because they point to the kinds of changes and upheavals you’ll be experiencing in your chart. They affect everyone in different ways, and according to your June 10, 2021 solar eclipse horoscope, these changes can vary wildly depending on their zodiac sign.

The area of your chart governed by Gemini and Sagittarius has been getting eclipsed since 2020, placing emphasis on communication, knowledge, and adaptability. Both of these signs are mutable, meaning that they’re all about change, and moving with the ebbs and flows of life. Solar eclipses take place when the moon gets between the Earth and the sun, blocking the sun’s rays from reaching us here on Earth. It’s similar to a new moon, so it tends to coincide with new beginnings, and in Gemini, these beginnings will have a strong communicative element to them.

The solar eclipse on June 10 will be taking place alongside Mercury, which is currently retrograde in the sign of Gemini. During this time, expect some possible miscommunication and frazzled emotions, since Mercury is the planet that this eclipse energy is essentially answering to. Be sure to also keep in mind that eclipses are a time for rest and renewal, and practicing magic or leaving crystals out in the moonlight (or lack thereof) isn’t recommended. If you’re interested in better understanding how exactly to work with this energy depending on your sign, however, you can find the answers below:

Aries: Communication And Knowledge Are Your Top Priority

The solar eclipse in Gemini is all about embarking on new beginnings pertaining to your third house of learning and communication. Around the lunar eclipse in Sagittarius on May 26, you may have graduated from college, embarked on a long journey, or embraced new spiritual beliefs, and this solar eclipse is ushering in some fresh, exciting new energy pertaining to what you’re looking to learn next. You’re someone who’s incredibly driven and ambitious, but right now, you may not have your next steps figured out. Use this time to journal, reflect, and plan out your next steps.

Taurus: Your Finances Are Getting A Much-Needed Tune-Up

You’re someone who places a lot of emphasis on financial stability, so changes and disruptions around this topic may not necessarily be welcomed with open arms. However, the changes that the solar eclipse in Gemini are bringing aren’t necessarily bad, they’re just prompting you to take a close look at your resources and how you’re managing. Mercury retrograde in your second house along with the eclipse is about management, communication, and making necessary changes in order to move forward. As a fixed sign, this can feel a little uncomfortable, but it’s important to lean into these changes if you want to see your relationship with money improve.

Gemini: Personal Transformation Is Imminent

You’re going through a lot of changes this year, and this solar eclipse is definitely emphasizing that. By far, you’ll be experiencing the most transformation from this solar eclipse, since it’s happening in your first house of self. As a mutable sign, you’re no stranger to change, but this change is happening while your chart ruler, Mercury, is retrograde. Your familiar communicative defaults are being eclipsed, and it may feel like quite an uncertain time for you. While it’s not the best time to try and learn something new, you can use this time to revise and review the things you’ve learned over the last year to ensure you’ve fully absorbed them. Once the retrograde commences on June 22, you’ll feel a bit more like yourself again.

Cancer: Mental Health Is Your Top Priority

As an intuitive, sensitive soul, your mental health and self-help practices are getting a much-needed fresh start during this solar eclipse. You exert a lot of your energy toward nurturing and caring for others, but this eclipse is very much about you implementing practices in your daily routine that support your mental health. Expect some sudden moments of clarity pertaining to your psychological development, and use this time to reflect on what you can do on a consistent basis to put your wellness first.

Leo: Your Friendships And Social Life Are Being Restructured

For the greater part of the year, your relationships have been a major theme in your life, and the solar eclipse on June 10 will create some invigorating new beginnings pertaining to your friendships and social interactions. If you’ve been looking to connect more with the people in your life, now is a good time to start exploring how you can improve those connections. With Mercury being retrograde, however, communication could be a bit rocky, but there’s still room to work through any misunderstandings with those important people in your life.

Virgo: Your Career Endeavors Are Getting A Fresh Start

As a fellow mutable sign, you’re no stranger to adapting to the changes life throws your way, but with your chart ruler, Mercury, retrograde, you may be feeling a bit unproductive and disorganized. The solar eclipse and Mercury rx is taking place in your 10th house of career and vocation, so prepare for some changes and adjustment in this area. Now is the perfect time to plan your next steps pertaining to your profession if you’ve been eager to switch things up, but it’s probably best to wait the retrograde out to make a move.

Libra: Your Spiritual Journey Is Asking For Your Attention

You’ve been placing a lot of emphasis on spiritual growth and expansion lately, and the solar eclipse on June 10 is prompting you to do some digging. As an air sign, you’re a lover of information, and with all of this communicative energy being emphasized in your ninth house, you’re open to learning and expanding your mind. The retrograde will likely prompt you to review and revise some of the things you’ve learned thus far, so be sure to use this time to dive deep into your studies. Once the retrograde ends on June 22, it’s a great time to take a trip or enroll in a course.

Scorpio: Shared Resources And Boundaries In Relationships Are Being Emphasized

Your finances have been getting a much-needed refresher over the last several months, and this solar eclipse is highlighting the money and resources you share with a partner, or other people in general. If you’ve been meaning to implement boundaries in these relationships, now is the time to do so. Just be sure to communicate carefully, since Mercury is still retrograde and could prompt some challenges. As a Scorpio, you tend to keep your cards pretty close to your chest, but now is definitely time to open up the floor in your intimate relationships in order to communicate your desires better.

Sagittarius: Your Romantic Relationships Are Being Transformed

Since Gemini is the sign opposite yours, you’ll be feeling this eclipse quite intensely (though, not as intensely as the May lunar eclipse in Sagittarius). The solar eclipse on June 10 is all about new beginnings and fresh starts in your romantic relationships, and is a great time to embark on a new chapter with your partner. If you’re not currently in a relationship, the solar eclipse could bring someone new into your life, but be sure to take your time with things until Mercury comes out of retrograde on June 22. Miscommunication is much more likely now, so be mindful of possibly being misled.

Capricorn: Your Physical Health Is Being Emphasized

As the most productive sign of the zodiac, you’re always eager to be on the go, but the solar eclipse on June 10 is asking that you evaluate how you’re taking care of your body on a daily basis. It’s difficult to be as efficient as you’d prefer to be without taking care of yourself first, so during this time, evaluate some of your self-care practices to figure out what you can improve on. While Mercury’s retrograde, you may feel a bit scattered when trying to implement new routines, but once Mercury stations direct on June 22, you’ll feel those practices beginning to stick.

Aquarius: You’re Experiencing A Boost In Creativity

As the rebellious sign of the zodiac, you’re all about pushing limits and trying new things, and the solar eclipse on June 10 is very much in alignment with that. It’ll be taking place in your fifth house of creative expression, encouraging you to explore some creative endeavors. This is great time to use your thoughts, words, and ideas to bring a creative project to life, or spend some time having fun with loved ones. This eclipse is all about fun, pleasure, and creation for you, so be sure to pause and reflect on what it is you want to create with this new energy.

Pisces: Your Home And Family Matters Are Getting A Fresh Start

You’ve been experiencing a lot of personal growth and expansion lately, and the solar eclipse on June 10 is sparking some change in your home and private life. You may have just recently moved or had a change in your family, and this energy supports a fresh start. Since Mercury will be retrograde until June 22, be sure to take your time communicating with family or roommates to ensure that there are no misunderstandings. Your home is your foundation, so be sure to allow this eclipse to remove any stagnant or outdated energy to ensure your home feels as safe and secure as possible.