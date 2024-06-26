Summer comprises *a lot*. Staying out in the sun all day (loaded up with SPF, of course), living your best life at a music festival, keeping your options open in or out of a relationship — all the things. And the cosmos can play a big part in that.

According to astrologer Brilla Samay, this July, in particular — the first full month after the recent summer solstice — promises to be a mix of metamorphosis and growth, as it will be “marked by significant emotions and creative transformation.”

With a mix of transits that could only be classified as “emotional, intellectual, and dynamic,” Samay says this period encourages “a balance between inner reflection and outward action, fostering a sense of empowered transformation and authentic living.”

Ahead, the astrologer gives a glimpse into the mid-summer astro forecast, along with what each zodiac sign should expect this month.

The Most Important Astrological Dates In July 2024

July 2: Neptune stations retrograde in Pisces; Mercury enters Leo

July 2024’s Astro Forecast Has A Lot Going On

It all starts on July 2, when Neptune stations retrograde in Pisces *and* Mercury enters Leo, ushering in a period of deep introspection, heightened intuition, and new ideas coming to fruition.

Samay says, “It’s a time when emotional and psychological insights are likely to surface, facilitating the release of outdated beliefs and habits.”

Introspection will continue to be a theme on July 5, when the new moon enters Cancer, as the sensitive sign puts an emphasis on home, family, and emotional security.

“This is a potent moment for setting intentions related to personal life, nurturing relationships, and fostering a sense of belonging,” says Samay.

By mid-month, the conjunction of Mars and Uranus in Taurus will kick things into high gear with an electrifying energy that is sure to inspire innovation, new approaches, and bold risks.

The vibes surrounding this transit will carry over nicely when the full moon enters the hardworking sign of Capricorn on July 21, though Samay insists on reflecting and recognizing your past achievements before setting your sights on future goals.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself feeling even more confident and creative come July 22, when Leo SZN begins.

This period may bring old wounds related to self-confidence and independence to the surface, offering an opportunity for deep healing and self-discovery.

Mind you, the sun will also oppose Pluto in Aquarius on that day, which could bring even more transformations as you’ll be forced to confront “deep-seated issues and embrace necessary changes.”

Chiron stations retrograde in Aries on July 26, so expect to close the month out on a healing note. “This period may bring old wounds related to self-confidence and independence to the surface, offering an opportunity for deep healing and self-discovery,” says Samay.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Adene Sanchez/Getty Images Prepare to be in your fire sign *bag* this month, Aries, especially from July 2 to July 25. During this time, all the things that bring you joy (think: traveling or spending time with friends) will be your main focus. Money will also be a theme on July 15 — and it may or may not be a good thing. Samay says, “Expect some real upsets, stresses, or exciting financial opportunities.” Career matters will come into play on July 21. New responsibilities at your internship, perhaps? You may even be inspired to make “unexpected decisions” regarding your future. If you were thinking of switching your major, this may be your cosmic sign to make a move.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) You’ll likely start to feel adventurous around July 5, but with the astro events on July 15, Samay says the need to “break free from ordinary norms” will become undeniable. But that’s not all — the house of travel will call your name on July 21, so there basically won’t be any excuse for you not to take a mini vacation ASAP.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) You’re entering a new era of personal growth. This era will kick off around July 5, directing your attention to financial matters and personal values. By mid-month, your subconscious desires and needs will be at the forefront, which could inspire you to change your POV. Samay says to “consciously release old patterns and embrace new ways of thinking.” The cosmos will give you “clarity and resolve issues in areas of high intensity” in your life on July 21, helping you close out the month on a positive note.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Expect your confidence and intuition to be at an all-time high, Cancer. “Your energy comes to life in the breath of summer,” says Samay, “Dance your way into life, this season is yours.” Make sure to bring this energy with you around July 21, because you might have to make some tough decisions around this time. Cutting ties with people who no longer serve you won’t just be recommended, it’ll be encouraged. Though it’ll likely be a challenge for any sensitive Cancer, Samay insists that once it’s over, you’ll most likely feel a “sense of euphoria and hope, possibly relating to the freedom and authentication that is forming around you.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images In order to celebrate the start of your season, Leo, you’ll have to get some closure first. Prepare to begin your victory lap around July 5, as the cosmos will inspire you to release any major fears or loss of security that’s been holding you back. According to Samay, the planets will also help you “focus on relationships that can support your healing” for the first half of the month. When July 21 rolls around, self-care and prioritizing your needs will be a must, especially if you want to enter Leo season feeling refreshed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) New opportunities, projects, and breakthroughs all await for you in July, Virgo. Starting July 5, Samay suggests setting intentions that “align with drawing in the right groups needed for your higher purpose and longterm goals.” You can expect to have more clarity regarding your future endeavors by July 21, as the cosmic energy will help give you that push over the finish line to turn your aspirations in reality.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The beginning of the month will be super career-focused for you, Libra. Throughout the first few weeks, you’ll feel inspired to take the lead on a project or step out of your comfort zone, possibly adding a new task to your plate. Though it’ll be the thick of summer on July 20, back-to-school season won’t be too far off. In fact, it’ll be the only thing on your mind.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) The spotlight is on you, Scorpio — or, rather, your future career. On July 2, the cosmos will support multiple professional opps headed your way. Days later, you may find yourself drawn to the areas of higher education, travel, and expansion. “Set intentions related to broadening your horizons, whether through learning new skills, exploring different cultures, or venturing into new professional territories,” says Samay. When Leo SZN begins, your career path will once again become a focal point for you, making it a great time to network or to get a side hustle off the ground.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images It’s all about the $$$, Sagittarius. Getting a raise or finding some extra scholarship funds may not be out of the realm of possibility around July 5. The cosmos will highlight your finances once more around July 21. According to Samay, this time the focus will be on negotiations or contracts, which means a higher-paying job could be in your future.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns should brace for shakeups in their relationships this month, romantic or otherwise. “Opportunities will arise to stabilize relationships while navigating transformative changes in your career and daily routines,” says Samay. “Embrace the creative and romantic energies that come your way, and stay adaptable to unexpected developments in both personal and professional spheres.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) If you feel compelled to spend the first few weeks of the month relaxing and tending to your needs, follow those instincts. This will help you to feel refreshed by July 20, when you’ll suddenly get a burst of creative energy. The following day, you’ll feel inspired to look within yourself and release any negative thoughts or energy that may be holding you back. The goal, according to Samay, is “a final surrender to something that has kept you in a box of intimidation.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March) The fun begins early on for you, Pisces, setting the tone for the remainder of the month. You’ll feel encouraged to set your sights on “starting a business or picking up a hobby that can turn lucrative,” says Samay. “The goal is for you to have space to express yourself in a safe and fulfilling way.” Expect your social life to flourish even more on July 21. Friendships will grow stronger, and you’ll be booked and busy for the remainder of the month.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor