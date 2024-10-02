In Chronically Online, Elite Daily asks people to get real about their phone habits by tracking their screen time over seven days. This week, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles shares the apps she used the most while attending New York Fashion Week and the Video Music Awards in New York City.

Jordan Chiles is more than an Olympic gold medalist — she’s now a New York Fashion Week model. On Sept. 7, the 23-year-old walked in her first runway show for Kim Shui’s Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection on Sept. 7.

While her NYFW debut was unforgettable, it’s not quite the same as competing in front of millions. “The Olympics is definitely harder than walking the runway,” she says. “I wasn’t nervous at all.” Despite being calm, cool, and collected, that was just one of many firsts for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student.

Chiles’ week in New York City also included the MTV Video Music Awards, where Flavor Flav presented her with a bronze clock necklace before awarding Taylor Swift and Post Malone with the Best Collaboration award. Following her busy schedule on the East Coast, Chiles flew back to California to finish prepping for the concert-style gymnastics tour Gold Over America Tour (aka GOAT), led by Simone Biles.

Jordan Chiles

Despite staying booked and busy at NYFW and in gymnastics rehearsals, Chiles still made time to catch up on her fave TV shows and scroll IG. Showing that it’s possible to be in the moment while also on your phone, the Samsung partner tracked her screen time following her iconic runway gig.

Below, she dishes on her phone habits and the apps she used across several devices, including her tablet and Samsung smartring.

Occupation: Olympic gymnast, UCLA college student

Age: 23

Location: New York, New York, and Los Angeles, California

Weekly Average (Sept. 9-Sept. 15): 6 hours, 23 minutes

Day 1: Going From The Empire State Building To A Star-Studded NYFW Afterparty

Today was packed. I started the morning visiting the Empire State Building — such an iconic spot — to capture content for its TikTok. My phone (the Samsung Z Flip) was a game changer for taking pics of those stunning views from above.

Afterward, I filmed for the web series Recess Therapy, where little kids interview celebs, and my phone came in handy once again for capturing some behind-the-scenes footage for Instagram. I also used my Notes app, where I keep my to-do list. It’s really helpful when I’m on the go.

Jordan Chiles

In the evening, I got glammed up with hair and makeup and headed to the LaQuan Smith runway show at New York Fashion Week, where Samsung was a partner. It took place at the Sky Loft in Hudson Yards, so I used my smartwatch (the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic) and smartring (Samsung Galaxy Ring) to keep track of my steps as I made my way through the event.

The highlight was definitely the afterparty, where I shot an Instagram reel to recap the party using my camera. At the party, I met LaQuan while wearing one of his runway pieces. I also met Serena [Page], Kordell [Beckham], and JaNa [Craig] from Love Island, which is my favorite love reality show.

Most Used Apps: Camera, Samsung Notes, Instagram

Screen Time: 5 hours, 12 minutes

Day 2: Getting Ready With Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé

Today started with hair, makeup, and styling before I went to Marie Claire’s 30th anniversary cocktail party at Bloomingdale’s. I used SmartThings, a connection app on my phone that lets me control morning lighting and music while getting ready. A majority of my current getting-ready playlist is Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé, SZA, and H.E.R.

Jordan Chiles

The party was amazing, and I captured all the fun moments on my phone. Afterward, I had dinner and headed to the American Express Gold Card and LUAR afterparty. It was an incredibly busy day, but I kept everything on track with my calendar. I even squeezed in some time to edit and post a Reel on Instagram.

Most Used Apps: Camera, Calendar, Instagram, Samsung SmartThings

Screen Time: 7 hours, 45 minutes

Day 3: Attending The VMAs & Capturing Content With Other Celebs

This was a power-packed day. I started with hair and makeup before going to Lincoln Center for my keynote at the Forbes Power Women’s Summit. I used the calendar widget on my watch to stay on schedule.

Afterward, I returned to my hotel to prep for the VMAs. The red carpet was such a rush. I used my camera to snap some behind-the-scenes shots for Instagram.

At the VMAs, I got to take photos with Flavor Flav. I wasn’t expecting him to give me a bronze medal whatsoever. I was just in awe of everything.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I met Taylor Swift and Post Malone, and I took pictures with Coco Jones. I also collabed with Camila Cabello on a TikTok. Besides the Flavor Flav moment, seeing Megan The Stallion and GloRilla perform up close was a highlight. I was really honored to be there and have that opportunity.

Most Used Apps: Camera, Samsung Notes, Instagram

Screen Time: 8 hours, 30 minutes

Day 4: Catching Up On TV Shows While Flying To California

Travel day! I flew from New York to Orange County, California, and my headphones (Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro) were the perfect companions for the long flight. I caught up on some shows and emails during the trip, while I listened to Spotify in between.

I like watching crime shows, like Criminal Minds and NCIS, all over again from the very beginning. I also started watching Pretty Little Liars and Supernatural. I’ve been into a lot of throwbacks.

Today was also the first day of GOAT rehearsals, and my Ring kept me on my toes as I saw how much I exerted myself.

Most Used Apps: Email, Samsung TV Plus, Spotify

Screen Time: 6 hours, 22 minutes

Day 5: Recharging With Good Sleep

Today was a much-needed recharge day after such a whirlwind week. I slept in, and my watch gave me a great sleep score — definitely needed after all the running around at NYFW and the VMAs. The sleep score is based on hours you sleep, and on average, I sleep about six to seven hours a night.

I spent the morning catching up on emails and reviewing some of the content I captured over the last few days using the Gallery app. I then had rehearsals for GOAT, where my smarting helped me keep track of my activity using Samsung Health again.

Most Used Apps: Samsung Health, Gallery, Instagram, Notes

Screen Time: 5 hours, 48 minutes

Day 6: Editing Photos From My Week In NYC

Today, I felt refreshed as we kicked off GOAT. I used Samsung DeX — the app that allows you to use your tablet as a second screen like a desktop computer — to edit photos from NYFW and the VMAs that I plan to post later. I also took the time to review the analytics on my IG reel from earlier this week — I’m so happy with how it’s performing.

After rehearsals, I unwound and watched a movie on my phone.

Most Used Apps: DeX, Instagram, Camera, Samsung TV Plus

Screen Time: 6 hours, 15 minutes

Day 7: Reconnecting With Simone On Tour

Today was all about GOAT as we continued rehearsing. I started the morning with a yoga session and tracked my workout with the Health app. I love how it monitors everything from heart rate to stress levels — it’s such a great tool for staying balanced during a busy week.

I also took some time to clear out my camera roll and organize my content in the Cloud. By the evening, we performed GOAT and we crushed it. It’s cool to be on this tour again and see the difference from the first one to the second one.

It’s also really cool reconnecting with Simone Biles and Joscelyn Roberson. Simone and I just came off the Olympics and haven’t really talked about anything because we’ve been so busy.

Most Used Apps: Samsung Health, Pay, Cloud, Samsung TV Plus

Screen Time: 4 hours, 52 minutes

Final Thoughts: I Have A Good Balance With My Phone

I learned a lot about my phone habits after tracking my screen time. The biggest thing for me was understanding I’m always on my phone. Scrolling too much can take you away from a lot of things that you’re seeing on the outside, but I’ve got a good balance.

While I was at the LaQuan Smith show at NYFW, I was so intrigued with everything yet I also recorded it. I like to capture moments in my life to keep the memories, but it was interesting to see how much time I actually spend on my phone.

I’m lucky that I can balance being on and off my phone pretty well. Not every day is the same, so I think that helps.

This as-told-to has been condensed and edited for clarity.