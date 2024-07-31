Simone Biles Has A NSFW Nickname For Team USA

Team USA women’s gymnastics brought home gold. On July 30, the team — including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera — scored 171.296 in the Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Team Final, earning them the gold medal. Following the win, Biles shared their team name in a press conference, and it’s pretty NSFW.

During the press conference, former team USA gymnast Aly Raisman asked Biles about their team name. “I’m not going to say it,” Biles initially answered. When the other gymnasts encouraged her to share and abbreviate the nickname, Biles finally said, “F around and find out.”

Later that day, Biles clarified on X, formerly called Twitter, “okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team).” JSYK, Biles is 27, Lee is 21, Carey is 24, Chiles is 23, and Rivera is 16.

The name is a reference to The Golden Girls sitcom, which starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty. “s/o to cecil,” Biles added, giving the team’s coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Land, a shoutout.

Team USA women’s gymnastics have had their fair share of nicknames over the years: the Fighting Four in 2021, the Final Five in 2016, and the Fierce Five in 2012.

Tim Clayton - Corbis/Corbis Sport/Getty Images

Golden Girls might be the *official* team name, but Biles has proven that she can live up to the R-rated nickname too. On July 30, Biles shared an Instagram celebrating team USA’s win. She captioned the post, “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions ❤️🥇🇺🇸.”

The captions was seemingly in response to her former teammate MyKayla Skinner, who criticized the 2024 Olympic team on YouTube in a since-deleted video. “Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” Skinner said at the time, per CNN. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

“It doesn't get more iconic than this,” McKayla Maroney (another former Team USA gymnast) commented on Biles' post. “She f'd around n found out fr.”